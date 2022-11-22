'White Christmas' sing-a-longs coming back to Circle CInema

Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” sing-a-longs with nine special screenings on December weekends.

A family holiday treat, the sing-a-longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.

All tickets include sing-a-long props, “White Christmas”-themed photo-ops, pre-show trivia with prizes and Christmas songs played on Circle’s restored 1928 theater organ.

Christmas carolers will perform in the lobby at select shows.

Tickets are on sale now at circlecinema.org or in-person at the box office. Tickets are $15 for Circle Cinema members, $20 for non-members and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Since the sing-a-longs sell out, it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

“White Christmas” sing-a-long showtimes are: 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

All screenings are hosted by Jody Jill McIntyre, a lifelong “White Christmas” fan and Circle Cinema’s membership manager. McIntyre will open each screening with trivia about the film and award prizes. She will also show attendees when to use props like a blue feather to wave during “Sisters” or a bell to ring every time Kaye tries to guilt Crosby into his plans.

After the film, Bill Rowland of the American Theater Organ Society Sooner State Chapter will play Christmas songs on the pipe organ.

Additional daily “White Christmas” screenings without sing-a-long extras begin Friday, Dec. 9 at regular admission price with showtimes available soon.