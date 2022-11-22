 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

'White Christmas' sing-a-longs coming back to Circle CInema

  • Updated
  • 0
Jody McIntyre/White Christmas

Jody McIntyre poses for a past portrait at Circle Cinema. McIntyre hosts the theater’s sing-along screenings of “White Christmas.” IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” sing-a-longs with nine special screenings on December weekends.

A family holiday treat, the sing-a-longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.

All tickets include sing-a-long props, “White Christmas”-themed photo-ops, pre-show trivia with prizes and Christmas songs played on Circle’s restored 1928 theater organ.

Christmas carolers will perform in the lobby at select shows.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tickets are on sale now at circlecinema.org or in-person at the box office. Tickets are $15 for Circle Cinema members, $20 for non-members and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Since the sing-a-longs sell out, it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

People are also reading…

“White Christmas” sing-a-long showtimes are: 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

All screenings are hosted by Jody Jill McIntyre, a lifelong “White Christmas” fan and Circle Cinema’s membership manager. McIntyre will open each screening with trivia about the film and award prizes. She will also show attendees when to use props like a blue feather to wave during “Sisters” or a bell to ring every time Kaye tries to guilt Crosby into his plans.

After the film, Bill Rowland of the American Theater Organ Society Sooner State Chapter will play Christmas songs on the pipe organ.

Additional daily “White Christmas” screenings without sing-a-long extras begin Friday, Dec. 9 at regular admission price with showtimes available soon.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why these famous films were banned around the globe

Why these famous films were banned around the globe

Many of history's most famous banned movies were condemned in the wake of religious outrage, while others went too far in challenging political leaders or movements. Others, however, were banned for no apparent reason.

Watch Now: Related Video

Power Rangers cast reacts to Jason David Frank death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert