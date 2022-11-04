Weird Al Yankovic shares fun (and exaggerated) life story in first film since 'UHF'

Tulsa and “Weird Al” Yankovic are connected at the hip, if you consider the movie “UHF” hip.

Yankovic starred in “UHF,” which was filmed in Tulsa and was released in 1989. For a past story that lists filming locations, go here.

“UHF” tanked at the box office, but, upon further review, the comedy was elevated to cult classic. Other actors in the film were Michael Richards (pre-“Seinfeld”), Fran Drescher (pre-“The Nanny”) and Victoria Jackson, then a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Who’s ready for more weirdness?

“When my last movie, ‘UHF,’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in a news release.

“I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The new film has arrived.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” became available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

As the title suggests, the film tells the Al Yankovic story, but it’s weirder than that.

Said early narration in the film: “Life is like a parody of your favorite song. Surprise! Just when you think you know all the words, you don’t know anything.”

“Weird” begins with Al as a child. He’s in his bedroom covertly listening to a forbidden pleasure, Dr. Demento’s novelty song-laden radio program. He gets busted by his mom, who whisks the radio away.

“What have we told you about listening to that garbage?” she tells him. “It’s going to rot your brain.”

Visible in the background are posters of Dr. Demento and Mad magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman.

Who doesn’t love a good Mad magazine movie parody? That’s sort of what “Weird” is. It’s not a loyal-to-the-facts biopic. It’s a fictionalized — make that highly fictionalized — account of Yankovic’s journey from “My Bologna” to king of pop.

Test yourself: At what point in “Weird” do you realize that what you’re watching probably isn’t historically accurate?

In the “Weird” universe, an accordion player can be the smash hit of a teen party, “Beat It” is a parody of “Eat It” instead of the other way around and Madonna (played by gum-smacking Evan Rachel Wood) is a conniver who may want more from Yankovic than just his affection. It’s a parody movie about a parody artist, which seems on brand. And it’s fun.

“Weird” was written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who directed the film. Said Appel: “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic shows up in the film as a record executive. Will Forte plays his yes-man assistant. Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute from “The Office”) tackles the role of Dr. Demento, who becomes Yankovic’s “de-mentor.”

Wilson’s Dr. Demento is so sure Yankovic is destined for greatness that he invites pre-fame Al to a pool party packed with celebrities. You may want to hit the pause button to try to identify all the celebs and, in some instances, the actors who are playing them. Let’s not spoil it all here, but Jack Black is great as a skeptical Wolfman Jack, Conan O’Brien has a funny line as Andy Warhol and Emo Phillips (who was in “UHF”) is Salvador Dali.

Success comes easy for Yankovic, but he still yearns for his parents’ approval. So far as anyone knows, the real Al has never been guilty of anything, except making people laugh. But the Al in “Weird” falls prey to the excesses of being a rock star (with a helpful nudge from Madonna).

In “UHF,” Yankovic’s character was a daydreamer who, in one sequence, fancied himself as a Rambo-type action hero. At one point in “Weird,” circumstances call for him to become an action hero.

The life story depicted in “Weird” does not touch upon Yankovic coming to Tulsa to film “UHF.” That’s because, in this alternate reality, something of significance happened in 1985 to change Al history. Wait and see — and be sure to stick around for a mid-credits scene.

A new Yankovic song plays during the closing credits. The song declares that the events of the movie are factual.

“We only changed one thing,” Yankovic says. “I really did play Live Aid with Queen and I blew them off the freaking stage.”