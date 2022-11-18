Wedge Antilles actor shares 'Star Wars' tales before Retromania Show in Tulsa

The name Wedge Antilles means something to “Star Wars” fans.

You don’t have to travel a long time ago to a galaxy far, far away for a Wedge encounter. Just zip to Expo Square this weekend.

David Ankrum, who voiced rebel pilot Wedge Antilles in “Star Wars” and in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will be among guests at a Retromania Collectibles Show Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, inside Central Park Hall. The show will have “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” appeal since Dickey Beer of “Return of the Jedi” and Denise Crosby of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” also are on the guest roster.

Ankrum and Tulsa have a mutual film industry connection. Fred Roos, who assembled legendary film casts and was a producer on the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” cast Ankrum in his first film. Ankrum had a small scene with Victor Mature in 1972’s “Every Little Crook and Nanny.”

“Fred later invited me to audition for the role of C-3PO when George (Lucas) was casting Star Wars back in 1976,” Ankrum said.

“At that time, I didn’t know much about the project, just that it was a sci-fi film George was putting together. They weren’t sure at the time if they would find an actor to fit in a suit of the character or just use a voice. They recorded my voice. Months later they called me and asked if I was interested in voicing a pilot in the film. I was happy to get some work!”

Ankrum said he still knew very little about the project when he worked with Lucas in a Hollywood sound recording studio. Ankrum voiced Wedge in the climactic attack on the Death Star scene and was asked to do additional voice work for a briefing room scene where the attack was planned. Ankrum was told the second scene was for a different actor, never mind that the voice was for the same character. Say what?

“I later found out that there were two Wedges — Colin Higgins, the actor hired first and let go after the briefing room scene, and then Denis Lawson, who became Wedge for the trilogy and beyond,” Ankrum said.

“I was very grateful to be the voice that ‘wedged’ the two actors together to create Wedge Antilles. And I still didn’t know until I saw ‘Star Wars’ when it opened at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood in May of 1977. What an amazing film I was a part of. I even forgot to listen for my voice during the movie. I was so wrapped up in the journey to that galaxy far, far away.”

Forty years later, Matthew Wood at Lucas Sound contacted Ankrum to see if he was interested (of course he was) in an another Star Wars project. That project turned out to be “Rogue One.” Ankrum said they wanted to establish Wedge in the film, and Lawson was not available.

“I was so honored to be a part of ‘Rogue One,’” he said “And to actually say ‘May the force be with you!’ in a Star Wars movie gave me goosebumps. Wedge was involved in destroying two Death Stars — all in a day’s work in the galaxy far, far away.”

Ankrum has sci-fi DNA. His father, Morris Ankrum, was a character actor who was involved in Pasadena Playhouse theater productions for more than three decades. His vast filmography includes movies like “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers,” “Kronos,” “Red Planet Mars,” “Flight To Mars” and 1953’s “Invaders from Mars.”

David Ankrum said his Star Wars story really started in 1961, when his family moved to a Pasadena home where an across-the-street neighbor was Dennis Muren. A movie buff, Muren was familiar with the career of David’s father. A friendship developed and they, along with David’s brother, Cary, began making their own films and experimenting with horror makeup and sci-fi effects. They collected posters, props and memorabilia from films they loved and opened a “museum” of science fiction and fantasy in a garage.

“I spoke to Dennis recently to thank him for including us in ... the recently released Disney series ‘Light & Magic,’ about how Industrial Light and Magic got started,” Ankrum said. “In the first episode, Dennis speaks of those early days and shows some clips of some of our early days together making films — ‘just kids in the suburbs making movies.’”

The kids lost touch with each other when the Ankrum family moved to Hollywood in 1963. But, 14 years later, Ankrum was at an opening for “Star Wars,” and his heart filled with joy as he watched end credits.

“In the special effects credits, I read ‘model maker Dennis Muren.’ I was so happy for him. Our paths crossed again! And I’m so blessed to be a part of this galaxy far, far away. Just kids in the suburbs making movies... “