'Watchmen' cast member chosen to director 'Bitter Root' film with Tulsa Race Massacre ties
'Watchmen' cast member chosen to director 'Bitter Root' film with Tulsa Race Massacre ties

  Updated
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals

Regina King, shown arriving at the 2021 Academy Awards, will direct "Bitter Root.

 Chris Pizzello, AP

A movie with a book-related Tulsa connection will be directed by someone with a TV-related Tulsa connection.

Legendary Pictures announced Regina King has been tapped to direct a film adaption of the Image comic book series Bitter Root.

Named the best ongoing comic book series at the 2020 Will Eisner Awards, Bitter Root is about a family that battles racism-spawned monsters. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is referenced in the series.

The Tulsa Race Massacre also was part of HBO’s “Watchmen” series. King starred in the critically acclaimed series.

You can safely assume that the creators of the comic book series are pleased with the directorial choice. Writer David F. Walker posted this to his Twitter account: “For the record, when we first started talking about potential directors, I was one of those people who said ‘I hear Regina King is directing these days....’”

King, a veteran actress and TV director, made her feature film directing debut with 2020’s “One Night in Miami.” She was nominated for best director at the Golden Globe Awards, NAACP Image Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

The Tulsa World previously wrote that the creators of the Bitter Root series will make a virtual appearance in Tulsa in conjunction with the Race Massacre centennial. To read that story, go here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

