Watch Now: "Twister' was a passion project for Tulsa World’s Michael Noble Jr.

“Twister” was so destructive it damaged a VHS tape years after the movie had been released.
Michael Noble Jr., the Tulsa World’s newest staff photographer, was just 2 when “Twister” was released. He fell in love with “Twister” after randomly seeing it on television. He began renting a VHS tape of the film — same store, same tape — over and over again.
Noble watched that VHS tape so many times that he began to notice wear and tear during certain scenes.
Dad spoke up. “Twister” is out on DVD. Let’s go get a DVD player.
And so they did.
“I think I still have that copy somewhere,” the photographer said.
When Noble was offered his position at the Tulsa World, he joked that he was going to say “no,” but, because the 25th anniversary of “Twister” was approaching, he needed to be in Oklahoma.
Filmed in towns throughout Oklahoma, “Twister” was released May 10, 1996. Noble, who estimated he has seen the film about 200 times, shot photos for a 25th anniversary story. It was a passion project.
“To me, ‘Twister’ is such a Midwestern movie,” said Noble, who was raised in St. Louis and grew accustomed to tornado warnings and sirens. He said the sirens “kind of freaked me out.”
“Then when I saw ‘Twister, it was just creepy enough — this is how powerful twisters are — but it also showed normal people trying to help save other people. That’s all Bill Paxton’s character wants to do in the movie is set up an early warning system to help protect people with the data they find from Dorothy. They aren’t trying to make a billion dollars. They are just trying to help make people safer.”
For a 25th anniversary story, Noble wanted to track down people who perhaps owned replica vehicles or gadgets from “Twister.” Even better: He went to Guthrie to get up close and personal with one of the storm chaser vehicles used in the movie.
“When I saw that truck, I could not wipe that smile off my face,” Noble said, referring to a Jeep pickup that Helen Hunt’s character drove while tornado-chasing.
Noble got to take the “Twister” truck for a spin. It was the opposite of a bad day at the office.