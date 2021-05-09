Watch Now: "Twister' was a passion project for Tulsa World’s Michael Noble Jr.

“Twister” was so destructive it damaged a VHS tape years after the movie had been released.

Michael Noble Jr., the Tulsa World’s newest staff photographer, was just 2 when “Twister” was released. He fell in love with “Twister” after randomly seeing it on television. He began renting a VHS tape of the film — same store, same tape — over and over again.

Noble watched that VHS tape so many times that he began to notice wear and tear during certain scenes.

Dad spoke up. “Twister” is out on DVD. Let’s go get a DVD player.

And so they did.

“I think I still have that copy somewhere,” the photographer said.

When Noble was offered his position at the Tulsa World, he joked that he was going to say “no,” but, because the 25th anniversary of “Twister” was approaching, he needed to be in Oklahoma.

Filmed in towns throughout Oklahoma, “Twister” was released May 10, 1996. Noble, who estimated he has seen the film about 200 times, shot photos for a 25th anniversary story. It was a passion project.