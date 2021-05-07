Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene: Episode 11

Here's the weekly video from Scene reporters Jimmie Tramel and James Watts:
Here are some updates in Oklahoma movie news.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is the executive producer of “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre."
The news was announced Thursday by Regal Cinemas.
Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in the 1983 film, is returning for events at the Outsiders House Museum and the Venue Shrine.
Reid will be joined at Circle Cinema by Clifton Taulbert for a Greenwood documentary and a screening of "Once Upon a Time When We Were Colored."
Ray Park and other celebrities will be present at the show, scheduled May 8-9 in Oklahoma City. Park will be a Saturday-only guest.
"Billy Jack" starred Tom Laughlin as a Vietnam War veteran who struggled to walk the line between pacifism and being a protector. The cult blockbuster will be shown 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Circle Cinema.
The virtual season will end Tuesday, May 11.
