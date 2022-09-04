Watch Now: 'Prey' star Amber Midthunder grateful for 'Reservation Dogs' opportunity

Amber Midthunder followed her starmaking performance in the film “Prey” by making a guest appearance in the newest episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs.”

She talked about both projects during a Zoom interview with the Tulsa World, but let’s set the table first:

Cherokee actor Wes Studi suggested during a July interview with the Tulsa World that the golden age of Native American cinema has arrived.

Studi, interviewed before the season two premiere of “Reservation Dogs,” has a recurring role as Bucky in the groundbreaking FX series, brought to life by an all-Indigenous cast and creative squad. Citing the series, Studi spoke about the blossoming of Native American content.

The blossoming continued with the arrival of “Prey” in August.

“Prey,” the newest installment in the “Predator” franchise, is a prequel with an Indigenous twist. The film is set in the 1700s. An alien predator with advanced weaponry arrives in Comanche territory and flexes his dominance in encounters with beasts and humans. The responsibility of protecting the Comanches falls upon Naru (Midthunder), a female warrior with primitive weapons at her disposal.

Mismatch? Must-see.

“Prey” became the most-watched premiere (film or TV series) in Hulu history, and it has a 93 percent approval rating on rottentomatoes.com.

It all adds up to good timing for “Reservation Dogs.”

Midthunder is a veteran actor (“Longmire,” “Banshee,” “Legion,” “Roswell, New Mexico”), but “Prey” elevated her career to new heights. Perhaps newly won fans and “Prey” viewers will follow Midthunder to “Reservation Dogs”? She makes her series debut in the sixth episode of season two. The episode — “Decolonativization” — became available Aug. 31 on FX on Hulu, and it features two “influencers” (one played by Midthunder) who attempt to help Natives bond at a youth summit.

The Zoom interview with Midthunder, a member of the Fort Peck Sioux tribe, began when she was asked if she had any feelings about Studi’s suggestion that we are in a golden age for Native cinema.

“I love that he said that. I think that’s amazing,” she said.

“The way I feel about is I feel that it’s just starting. I think that shows like ‘Reservation Dogs’ and movies like ‘Prey’ are kind of the beginning of what I see as an open door with many, many opportunities for Indigenous artists, actors, storytellers, filmmakers and (others) to be able to have opportunities and be seen for truly what we are capable of. So I think the way that I feel and what I am seeing happen and what I hope for is there is just infinitely more to come.”

Following are excerpts from the FX-arranged interview:

What’s your admiration level for ‘Reservation Dogs’?

“What is the highest admiration level? Whatever that is, that’s where it’s at. I think that ‘Reservation Dogs’ is in so many ways just a masterpiece of what it’s doing in representing Native people in a way that feels honest and it’s funny and it’s heartbreaking and it’s relatable and it shows us in ways that we don’t ever get shown. And it’s from people who are so worthy of the trust to tell those stories and do that, like Sterlin (Harjo) and Tazbah (Chavez) and Bobby (Wilson) and Migizi (Pensoneau) and Dallas (Goldtooth) and all those people. ...

“I was there. I was with them. And it’s like everyone is so kind. And, all the cast, it’s like everybody puts their full heart into the show. .... With a show like this, I am so proud as a Native person that it exists and to have been in this episode, I am proud in that sense that I could just be a part of it. I feel really grateful.”

Your mother, Angelique Midthunder, is the casting director for “Reservation Dogs.” Do you want to say anything about the cast she put together that has drawn so much praise?

“I think they are amazing. She went with Sterlin to Oklahoma and they had open calls. This was a couple of years ago, but they were out there every single day meeting people — and people who are in the show now. I know that’s where they found Elva (Guerra), but not just there. It was everywhere. D’Pharaoh (Woon-A-Tai) and Paulina (Alexis) are from Canada. Devery (Jacobs) is also from Canada.

“I feel like every character, I can’t imagine anybody else playing that character. I feel like they are so well-suited and what they bring is so amazing. For me to get to see it and see them at work, I was like geeking out because it was so cool because, as much as I know these people and know some of them, I am also just a huge fan of the show. So I think to see it was amazing and that’s also Sterlin and everybody else who (put forth the) effort of making the choices. I think my mom did a great job finding them. I think everybody else did a great job of placing them and deciding and all of it.”

How did it come about that you became a guest star on the show? Have you been pestering your mother for a long time about it?

“She does not allow that. ... I do not get to do that. It was just the conventional way. ... I put myself on tape and then I got a call-back with Tazbah and then I waited for a while and Sterlin called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to Oklahoma?’ I’m like ‘Oh my God. Yes, I do.’ It was just so much fun. I truly would, like, bring these people coffee if they asked me to come to Tulsa to bring them coffee. And then going in and getting asked to be on the show, that’s no question.”

What do you want people to know about your “Reservation Dogs” character?

“Miss M8triarch is an experience and I think you just have to experience her. I think she is genuine in what she is doing. I think she really believes in all this stuff, but I think, throughout the episode, everything you need to know about here, you see from her background, her motives. I think she is just something that you have to just observe and enjoy.”

Was being on the “Reservation Dogs” set your first time to be in Oklahoma and meet Natives from Oklahoma?

“No. I grew up in New Mexico, so I have been to Oklahoma a few times, but we actually took a really, really unfinished cut of ‘Prey’ to Lawton to screen for the Comanches a few months before this. ... Literally one month before I did ‘Reservation Dogs’ I was there and we had a screening, and that was a great experience.”

Reaction to “Prey” has been positive. Do you have a reaction to the reaction?

“I feel excited about it and grateful. I didn’t think a whole lot about what would come after the movie came out. I really only thought about my own people responding to it. To me, that was really everything.

“Of course I wanted everybody to like it and of course I wanted people to feel good about it. But, really, when we were making it and promoting it and approaching the release, all I could think about was how my own people would respond and if Native people would be proud of it or excited by it or approve of it. That opinion has meant the most to me. I felt like if we start there, we can move on to other things, but that was really my highest concern. That was kind of what my focus was on. When that response felt like it was approval, that was when I really (breathed a) sigh of relief.”

Maybe people who saw you on “Prey” will follow you to “Reservation Dogs” knowing they’ll get to see you in the series. Perhaps “Reservation Dogs” will benefit from you and “Prey” being on top of the world?

“That is so many things that you just said. I don’t know. I feel like ‘Reservation Dogs’ is great. I feel like the fan base for that is just insane and it’s huge and I’m sure that there are a lot of shared people (who like the show and ‘Prey’), but I think that’s also the cool thing about both of the projects is I think they reach fans who are not just Indigenous people or are not just people wanting to look for Indigenous stories.

“I think ‘Reservation Dogs’ is just an incredible show. It’s an incredible comedy that completely just stands on its own, regardless of anything else. The Predator movie has science-fiction fans. It has action fans. I think that’s like a part of breaking out of what Indigenous people can do in the world of film and television is obviously we don’t just have to be in stories that are centered only around our ethnicity. We can really do whatever we want and do it well.”

Let’s go back to the subject of the “Prey” screening for the Comanche tribe in Lawton. What was the reaction like there?

“That was the first time a Native audience that had nothing to do with the movie saw the movie, and it was so moving. It was such a moving experience. Obviously it was for Indigenous people, but it was really about Comanche people, so taking it there, it was overwhelmingly positive and that, to me, was just hugely relieving. I think that was when I realized how emotional it would be, in a good way.

“There were a few kids in the audience. There was one little kid in front of me. She was watching the movie and I was watching her. They didn’t know I was there. I went there in secret. I was in the back of the theater and I was sitting there watching everybody watch the movie. She was watching and she would lean up and talk to her parents and she would look and get scared and cover her eyes.

“At the end of the movie they did a Q&A. It was open to (suggestions). The whole point of it was what did the Comanche people think about this movie? What can we change? What can we incorporate that the people feel?

“At the very end, they said ‘Oh, by the way, the girl that plays Naru is here.’ So I stood up and (the little girl in front of me) turned around and she looked at me. She is like ‘oh’ looking at me. I looked at her (and it was emotional) ...

“There were so many experiences like that where there was a kid who said something in the Q&A that just immediately made me cry. There is a medicine shield in the opening and there was a little girl somewhere to the side of us and she goes ‘Comanche!’ ... All these stories I can’t tell without crying. Just to feel that in the audience ... that was when I really realized how much the experience of taking the movie around to different communities would feel really special.”