Was 2021 the biggest year ever for films and TV in Oklahoma?

Principal photography began in April and wrapped in September for a film that is expected to be released in 2022. Shooting took place primarily in Pawhuska. Sightseers flocked to the town to catch a glimpse of filming activity. Shooting also took place in Fairfax and Tulsa.

“To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people,” Scorsese said in a statement when principal photography began. “We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”

Stillwater

Sharing a name with an Oklahoma town, the motion picture “Stillwater” was released in July and starred Matt Damon as an Oklahoma oil roughneck who travels to the French port city of Marseille with the intent of freeing his daughter from prison.