Was 2021 the biggest year ever for films and TV in Oklahoma?

A movie shot in Tulsa collected a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards. One of the film’s actors took home an Oscar.
Other major motion pictures starring Academy Award winners were set in Oklahoma or shot in Oklahoma — or both.
Season one of the award-winning series “Reservation Dogs,” which has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the category of best musical or comedy, was shot in Okmulgee.
Is there any doubt 2021 was the most high-profile year ever for Oklahoma-connected film and TV projects?
Build a case for another year, if you want, but here’s the case for 2021:
Sundance in Tulsa
Tulsa’s Circle Cinema began the year by serving as one of 20 “satellite sites” for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, the nation’s largest independent film festival. The festival is normally staged in Park City, Utah, but COVID-19 prompted organizers to share the festival with theaters in other cities, including Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
The first film screened at the Tulsa branch of Sundance was “CODA,” which captured the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. dramatic film category. “CODA” was announced Monday as a Golden Globe nominee in the category of best dramatic film.
The Academy Award-nominated “Judas and the Black Messiah” premiered in Tulsa and other cities as part of the festival. Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for best supporting actor.
Minari
A film shot in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Broken Arrow and Rose, was a best picture nominee at the Academy Awards.
“Minari,” a semi-autobiographic film about an immigrant family chasing a version of the American dream, was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who was raised in rural Arkansas. Oklahoma “doubled” for Arkansas in the film.
Yuh-Jung Youn, who played a grandmother in “Minari,” became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar, taking home a statuette for best supporting actress. The film garnered six Academy Award nominations.
“Minari” won best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards. (Jack Fincher, a Central High School alum and former Tulsa World reporter, earned a posthumous Globe Globe nomination for the screenplay on “Mank,” directed by son David Fincher.)
Race Massacre documentaries
Millions of people across the United States had no inkling of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre until they were introduced to a version of it in HBO’s 2019 “Watchmen” series. In 2021, the 100th anniversary of the race massacre, multiple documentary projects educated viewers about a tragic moment in the city’s history.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook backed “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” and LeBron James backed “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.”
ABC’s documentary was titled “Tulsa’s Buried Truth.” The PBS documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” was produced and reported by the Washington Post’s DeNeen L. Brown, who has Oklahoma roots. Brown contributed to Dawn Porter’s documentary “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” which premiered on National Geographic.
Actor and filmmaker Tim Reid, best known for playing disc jockey Venus Flytrap in the television series “WKRP in Cincinnati,” was behind the race massacre documentary “Legacy of a People: The Day They Bombed the Promised Land.”
Killers of the Flower Moon
Multiple Academy Award winners descended upon Oklahoma for the shooting of a film adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book about the serial murder of the oil-rich Osages in the 1920s.
Produced and directed by Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” stars fellow Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. Others in the cast are Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Lily Gladstone and music artists Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell.
Principal photography began in April and wrapped in September for a film that is expected to be released in 2022. Shooting took place primarily in Pawhuska. Sightseers flocked to the town to catch a glimpse of filming activity. Shooting also took place in Fairfax and Tulsa.
“To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people,” Scorsese said in a statement when principal photography began. “We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”
Stillwater
Sharing a name with an Oklahoma town, the motion picture “Stillwater” was released in July and starred Matt Damon as an Oklahoma oil roughneck who travels to the French port city of Marseille with the intent of freeing his daughter from prison.
“Stillwater” was shot in Oklahoma and Marseille, but the bulk of the film is set in France. Damon drew praise for his work in “becoming” an Oklahoman. He was educated at Harvard but looked and acted as if he could’ve been from Yale, Oklahoma.
Reservation Dogs
On Aug. 2, Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo joined cast members from “Reservation Dogs” for a Tulsa premiere of the series at Circle Cinema. It was the start of something special.
“Reservation Dogs,” created by Harjo and Taika Waititi, proved to be a groundbreaking breath of fresh air. The series, featuring an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, tells the story of four Native youths who scheme to escape the modern-day reservation following the death of a friend.
Season one’s eight episodes (available on FX on Hulu) were shot primarily in Okmulgee. Today, Okmulgee. Tomorrow, the world. The streaming world got a taste of sights and stories that rang familiar for many Oklahomans.
In September, Harjo and the “Reservation Dogs” young stars (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor) were invited to be presenters at the the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
“Reservation Dogs” recently won an award for “breakthrough series” at the recent Gotham Awards, which celebrates indie film and TV, and it was announced Monday that “Reservation Dogs” had secured a Golden Globes nomination in the category of best musical or comedy series.
John Swab’s Tulsa films
Director John Swab continues to make films in Tulsa. Two — “Body Brokers” and “Ida Red” — were released in 2021. Academy Award winner Melissa Leo is in both films and she plays the title character in “Ida Red,” a crime family drama set in Tulsa.
13 Minutes
Twenty-five years after “Twister” tore up Wakita and the box office, another Oklahoma tornado hit the big screen. Residents of the fictional central Oklahoma town of Minninnewah have 13 minutes to take shelter before the arrival of a tornadic storm in “13 Minutes.” The movie, featuring an ensemble cast, was shot entirely in Oklahoma.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
A 2021 “Ghostbusters” sequel was an Oklahoma tale.
The story is set in fictional Summerville, Oklahoma, where the daughter and grandchildren of an original Ghostbuster settle after his death. Spoiler alert: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson show up in faux Oklahoma. Aykroyd visited “real” Oklahoma with Jim Belushi for a Blues Brothers performance at Cain’s Ballroom this year.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was filmed in Canada.
American Underdog
Coming to theaters on Christmas, “American Underdog” is a shot-in-Oklahoma film based on a book by former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. “American Underdog” is a football fairy tale about an undrafted player who becomes a Super Bowl champ, but it’s much more than that. The film dives into the relationship between Warner and his wife. His success story was their success story.
Odds and ends...
Tulsa-based music artist Tori Ruffin, who was a member of the band Sexual Chocolate in “Coming to America,” reunited with Sexual Chocolate to perform in “Coming 2 America.” ... Salina, Oklahoma, showed up at the end of the first episode of Marvel’s “Loki” series. ... Idabel, Oklahoma, is among settings in the Apple series “Invasion,” which debuted this fall ... Soleil Moon Frye’s documentary “Kid 90” included footage of her visiting Tulsa to renew acquaintances with Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum. DiCaprio was among “Killers of the Flower Moon” cast members who visited the Outsiders House Museum on a day off from filming ... Two Oklahoma actors helped Western films make a comeback. Tim Blake Nelson of Tulsa starred as a farmer with a secret in “Old Henry,” and Stillwater-raised Brock Harris was the good guy in “Last Shoot Out.”
Featured video: