Want to join Bill Hader in 'Addams Family 2' cast? Ten things to know about the Addams Family

Tulsans will hear a familiar voice when the animated film “The Addams Family 2” is released next year.
The cast was rounded out with the additions of Tulsa’s Bill Hader as a new character (Cyrus) and Javon “Wanna” Walton taking on the role of Pugsley Adams. They’ll take part in the sequel to a 2019 film with returning actors Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) and Snoop Dogg (Itt).
“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture,” returning director Greg Tiernan said. “This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’ journey.”
Want to join them in the movie? According to a news release, an Addams Family “super fan” will be granted an opportunity to voice a yet-to-be-named character by entering The Addams Family Voice Challenge. Visit addamsvoicechallenge.com to learn more.
“The Addams Family 2,” scheduled for release Oct. 8, 2021, will be the fifth film featuring the family. Prior to the animated films came “The Addams Family” (1991), “Addams Family Values” (1993) and the direct-to-video “Addams Family Reunion” (1998).
The franchise owes its existence to a 1960s television series, but the roots of the family tree go back to the 1930s. Here are 10 things to know about “The Addams Family” TV series:
1. “The Addams Family” was not a made-for-TV creation. Family members first appeared in 1938, when Charles Addams’ Addams Family cartoons began appearing in The New Yorker. Was the cartoonist anything like his creations? When Addams died in 1988, he was cremated, and his ashes were transported to a pet cemetery at his estate.
2. It’s natural to assume there was a rivalry between “The Munsters” and “The Addams Family” because both series aired from 1964-66.
“You may prefer one or the other, but there’s a very good chance you watched them both,” Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, said during the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. “Had they been head-to-head on the same night and same time, it may have been a different story.”
Patrick explained the difference in the shows this way: “The Munsters were people who looked like monsters. The Addams Family were monsters who looked like people. They were very dark and edgy, and we were very ‘Leave it to Beaver.’ ”
3. Did you know one member of the family was Oscar-nominated? Six years before becoming Morticia Adams, Carolyn Jones picked up a best supporting actress nomination for her work in “The Bachelor Party” (not to be confused with the Tom Hanks “Bachelor Party” movie, which generated laughs but no Oscar nominations). Jones deserved some payback. A few years earlier, she pulled out of “From Here to Eternity” due to pneumonia and her replacement, Donna Reed, took home an Oscar.
4. After wrapping up work on “The Addams Family,” John Astin (Gomez Adams) became the Riddler (temporarily replacing Frank Gorshin) on the “Batman” TV series. He was great at playing kooky, including a recurring role as the judge’s dad on “Night Court.” He played Festus’ cousin (seems about right) in a 1967 episode of “Gunsmoke.”
5. Whatever happened to the child actors who played Wednesday Addams and Pugsley Adams? Lisa Loring grew up to become Cricket Montgomery in “As the World Turns” in the first half of the 1980s. Ken Weatherwax was typecast by his most famous role, and he gravitated to other means of employment. He died in 2014 at the age of 59.
6. Jackie Coogan, who played Uncle Fester, championed rights for child actors. He made a ton of dough as a child actor, but his mother and stepfather were spend-happy. He sued them, and the result was the California Child Actors Bill, alias the Coogan Act. A grandson, Keith Coogan, went into the family business. You may remember him from “Adventures in Babysitting” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.”
7. Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, stood 6-foot-9. He played college hoops at Stetson University in Florida and was a team captain in 1955. Before becoming an actor, he was a DJ at a Dallas radio station and contributed to breaking news coverage of the JFK assassination.
8. Did you know Cassidy also played Thing? That was his hand TV viewers saw.
9. Felix Silla, when he dressed for the role of Cousin Itt, was covered head to toe by a costume made of human hair. Silla feared the suit might burst into flames if he came into contact with a cigarette butt on the set, so, as a precaution, a new costume made of artificial hair was created.
10. The finger-snapping theme song was created by the same composer (Vic Mizzy) who was responsible for the “Green Acres” theme.
