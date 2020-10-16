Want to join Bill Hader in 'Addams Family 2' cast? Ten things to know about the Addams Family

The franchise owes its existence to a 1960s television series, but the roots of the family tree go back to the 1930s. Here are 10 things to know about “The Addams Family” TV series:

1. “The Addams Family” was not a made-for-TV creation. Family members first appeared in 1938, when Charles Addams’ Addams Family cartoons began appearing in The New Yorker. Was the cartoonist anything like his creations? When Addams died in 1988, he was cremated, and his ashes were transported to a pet cemetery at his estate.

2. It’s natural to assume there was a rivalry between “The Munsters” and “The Addams Family” because both series aired from 1964-66.

“You may prefer one or the other, but there’s a very good chance you watched them both,” Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, said during the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. “Had they been head-to-head on the same night and same time, it may have been a different story.”

Patrick explained the difference in the shows this way: “The Munsters were people who looked like monsters. The Addams Family were monsters who looked like people. They were very dark and edgy, and we were very ‘Leave it to Beaver.’ ”