Virtual production studio takes shape near Church Studio

Church Studio, a former Leon Russell recording studio restored for contemporary use, has a different kind of studio for a neighbor. Grassfire, a virtual production studio, has been welcomed into the neighborhood.

“We’re so excited to officially welcome Grassfire and their vision for cutting-edge film production to Tulsa and Studio Row,” Teresa Knox, owner of the recently re-opened Church Studio, said in a news release. “It may be called virtual production, but the benefits to Studio Row and their clients are very real.”

Virtual production is exploding in use thanks to moviemakers in Hollywood, according to the release, and is the combination of physical and digital filmmaking. People and objects are filmed in-studio but appear in photorealistic environments, which can be designed and altered in real-time. Or, animated characters could appear in real environments, according to the release, which said the options are almost endless.

“Virtual production allows us to redefine reality and bring almost any production to life for our clients,” John Moss, a founder of Grassfire, former Tulsa sportscaster and live events expert, said. “In addition to allowing almost limitless creative options and improved outcomes, our technology can reduce the cost and timeframe for productions of all kinds, from movies to promotional commercials, and live events to product visualizations. It may be just the spark your company or organization needs to put a fire under your brand.”

Among other founders of Grassfire are Jordan Price, an award-winning film director and producer; Brandon Hix, an animation expert with credits like “G.I. Joe” and “My Little Pony;” and Ryan Rex, a veteran agency owner and communications professional. Knox is among Grassfire’s investors.

Grassfire’s services includes virtual production, 2D and 3D animation, video production, live events, podcasts and product visualizations. The studio will also be available on a limited basis for rental to other industry professionals.

The release said the studio is operating and boasts national clients like Caesars Palace and Ascension St. John, the full suite of services will launch in late Spring.

“We’re once again bridging the past and future of Tulsa’s music and film industries,” Knox said in the release. “This is going to be fun.”

