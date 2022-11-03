Veterans can see films for free at Circle CInema on Veterans Day

Circle Cinema announced that admission to any film will be free for veterans, caretakers, Gold Star families and active service members on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
The Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum will have memorabilia from Oklahoma veterans on display in the lobby throughout the day.
