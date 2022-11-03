 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans can see films for free at Circle CInema on Veterans Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema is welcoming veterans by offering free films on Veterans Day.

 Tulsa World file

Circle Cinema announced that admission to any film will be free for veterans, caretakers, Gold Star families and active service members on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum will have memorabilia from Oklahoma veterans on display in the lobby throughout the day.

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a fun and exaggerated look at the life of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The movie becomes available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert