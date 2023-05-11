Got vacation plans? One month from now, your vacation could be meeting stars from a movie road trip that occurred 40 years ago.

Chevy Chase and Christie Brinkley of 1983’s “National Lampoon’s Vacation” will be among celebrity guests at Fan Expo Dallas, a major pop culture convention scheduled June 9-11 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. For tickets, go to fanexpodallas.

Among others on the guest list:

•“Stranger Things” stars Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien.

•Hayden Christensen from the Star Wars franchise.

•A “Clerks” reunion with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Rosario Dawson and Jeff Anderson.

•Carrie-Anne Moss from the “Matrix” series.

•Zachary Levi from “Shazam” and “Chuck.”

•Jon Bernthal from “The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead” and “Daredevil”

•Paddy Considine from “House of the Dragon.”

•Christina Ricci from “The Addams Family.”

•Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox from “Daredevil.”

•Steve Burns from “Blues Clues.”

•Danny Trejo from “Machete,” “Desperado,” “Heat” and the “From Dusk Til Dawn” series.

•Bonnie Wright from the Harry Potter universe.

•Leslie David Baker, Creed Bratton and Oscar Nuñez from “The Office.”

•Sonequa Martin-Green from ‘Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Walking Dead.”

•Lana Parrilla from “Once Upon a Time.”

•Peter Weller from “RoboCop” and “RoboCop 2.”

•Gabriel Luna from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “The Last of Us.”

•Paul Walter Hauser from “Cobra Kai”

•Sean Gunn from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

Comic creator guests will include Stanley Artgerm Lau, James Tynion IV, Marc Silvestri, Joshua Williamson and Donny Cates.