Unions, post-production among film industry panel topics at Circle Cinema

The Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance (OKMPA) is hosting an afternoon with Oklahoma industry professionals to discuss unions and post-production. The panels will be moderated by Oklahoma actors and producers Ben Richardson and Randy Wayne.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. Industry panels will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the gallery and room No. 4.

Understanding unions panel: Since Oklahoma is a right-to-work state it’s important for workers to know their rights in the state and the benefits of working under a union contract. This panel will examine union and non-union projects and the differences.

Post-production panel: Have you ever heard the expression “fix it in post?” Industry professionals will provide education on post production and outline best practices to ensure projects are prepared for distribution and sales.

The event is free for OKMPA members and $10 for non-members. New members who join the OKMPA at the event will receive a 10% discount on dues. More information is available at okmpa.com/membership.

