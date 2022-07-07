 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unions, post-production among film industry panel topics at Circle Cinema

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema will be the site of film industry panels Saturday, July 9.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance (OKMPA) is hosting an afternoon with Oklahoma industry professionals to discuss unions and post-production. The panels will be moderated by Oklahoma actors and producers Ben Richardson and Randy Wayne.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. Industry panels will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the gallery and room No. 4.

Understanding unions panel: Since Oklahoma is a right-to-work state it’s important for workers to know their rights in the state and the benefits of working under a union contract. This panel will examine union and non-union projects and the differences.

Post-production panel: Have you ever heard the expression “fix it in post?” Industry professionals will provide education on post production and outline best practices to ensure projects are prepared for distribution and sales.

The event is free for OKMPA members and $10 for non-members. New members who join the OKMPA at the event will receive a 10% discount on dues. More information is available at okmpa.com/membership.

People are also reading…

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Flying saucers to space bubbles

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hayden Panettiere: 'I hit rock bottom,' was addicted to opioids and alcohol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert