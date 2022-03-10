 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Tyson's Run' coming to Circle Cinema in partnership with AutismOklahoma

  • 0
Sunday Circle Cinema

"Tyson's Run" will have a Sunday, March 13 premiere at Circle Cinema.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Circle Cinema, in partnership with AutismOklahoma, is presenting a premiere screening of the new movie “Tyson’s Run” at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Meredith Bland will be at an informational table with details about AutismTulsa programs and ways people can get involved.

The screening also will include the short film “Even in Death.” Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org.

“Tyson’s Run” is an inspirational, family-friendly film starring award-winning autistic actor Major Dodson.

Dodson plays 15-year-old Tyson, whose life is changed forever when he attends public school for the first time.

While helping his father clean up after the football team, Tyson befriends champion marathon runner Aklilu.

Never letting his autism hold him back, Tyson becomes determined to run his first marathon in hopes of winning his father’s approval.

With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible.

People are also reading…

Following the premiere screening, “Tyson’s Run” will screen daily at Circle Cinema. “Even in Death” will play at all showtimes. For more information, visit CircleCinema.org.

“Even in Death” is a 10-minute animated film created by autistic adults through AutismOklahoma’s Invisible Layers Productions.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cameron Diaz says she has shunned complicated beauty regimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert