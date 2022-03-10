'Tyson's Run' coming to Circle Cinema in partnership with AutismOklahoma

Circle Cinema, in partnership with AutismOklahoma, is presenting a premiere screening of the new movie “Tyson’s Run” at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Meredith Bland will be at an informational table with details about AutismTulsa programs and ways people can get involved.

The screening also will include the short film “Even in Death.” Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org.

“Tyson’s Run” is an inspirational, family-friendly film starring award-winning autistic actor Major Dodson.

Dodson plays 15-year-old Tyson, whose life is changed forever when he attends public school for the first time.

While helping his father clean up after the football team, Tyson befriends champion marathon runner Aklilu.

Never letting his autism hold him back, Tyson becomes determined to run his first marathon in hopes of winning his father’s approval.

With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible.

Following the premiere screening, “Tyson’s Run” will screen daily at Circle Cinema. “Even in Death” will play at all showtimes. For more information, visit CircleCinema.org.

“Even in Death” is a 10-minute animated film created by autistic adults through AutismOklahoma’s Invisible Layers Productions.

