Twisted Arts Film Festival returns to Circle Cinema

The Twisted Arts Film Festival, celebrating the best in LGBTQ2+ cinema, will return Nov. 9-13 to Circle Cinema.

Twisted Arts is dedicated to advancing, celebrating, elevating and amplifying LGBTQ+ artists by showcasing the best independent films, music, performances and all forms of mixed media.

The festival will feature 10 films, as well as live appearances, panels and performances from Honey Mahogany (activist, RuPaul’s Drag Race) Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble), Peaches Christ (legendary SF drag performer, filmmaker) and Sara Cunningham (Founder of Free Mom Hugs).

While most events are ticketed at $10 each, the festival is offering passes for those who prefer the full experience. An all-access pass is $50 ($5 per film) and includes opening night and closing night. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to twistedfest.org.

Daily lineup

Wednesday, Nov. 9: The festival opens with “Wildwood,” a coming-of-age story of a rebellious Mi’kmaw teenager who runs away from home to find his birth mom on a bittersweet journey. It is sponsored by Oklahomans for Equality. The opening night ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in the lobby. Each ticket purchased is good for a complimentary beer or wine.

Thursday, Nov. 10: “Mama Bears” documents the movement of Christian parents pushing against religion-fuled prejudices to embrace their LGBTQ+ children. Spread across the country but connected through private Facebook groups, they call themselves “mama bears” because, while their love is warm and fuzzy, they fight ferociously to make the world kinder and safer for all LGBTQ+ people. Free Mom Hugs founder Sara Cunningham will be in attendance for a Q&A following the 7 p.m. film.

Friday, Nov. 11: “Black As U R” weaves together history and contemporary experiences on the streets of America. Director Michael Rice revisits gay civil rights icons James Baldwin and Bayard Rustin, interviews preachers and professors and talks to Black trans youth. The 6 p.m. film is sponsored by Black Queer Tulsa and the Broken Arrow Pride Festival.

Friday, Nov. 11: “All About Evil.” In order to save the family movie theater, the introverted Deborah (Natasha Lyonne) discovers her inner serial killer, and a legion of rabid gore fans, when she starts turning out a series of grisly shorts. What her fans don’t realize yet is that the murders in the movies are all too real. The film begins at 8 p.m. A pre-show live performance will feature Mink Stole & Peaches Christ.

Saturday, Nov. 12: An noon presentation by Joshua Grannell and Honey Mahogany, “Aggressive Glamour” is a colorful and glamorous history of the queens, kings and everything in-between who helped shape history. It will explore the many forms of which drag and transgender communities have been at the forefront of LGBTQ2+ resistance and visibility. The free presentation is made possible by Oklahoma Humanities

Saturday, Nov. 12: At 3 p.m., “Our Shorts” is an assortment of short films that fit with the festival’s mission. The shorts are sponsored by American Airlines Pride Employee Business Resources Group.

Saturday, Nov. 12: “Sirens” is played out against the backdrop of revolution and retaliatory violence in Beirut. Lilas and Shery, co-founders and guitarists of the Middle East’s first all-female metal band, wrestle with friendship, sexuality and destruction in their pursuit of becoming thrash metal rock stars. The 5:30 p.m. film is sponsored by Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Tulsa Arab Film Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 12: “Moneyboys.” Gritty, melancholic, and superbly realized, C.B. Yi’s debut feature, scheduled for 8 p.m., introduces viewers to a shadow world of homosexuality in China rarely depicted on screen (in fact the production, long planned to shoot in China, was relocated to Taiwan, in part to avoid official entanglements). “Moneyboy” is sponsored by Tulsa Eagle.

Sunday, Nov. 13: “All Kinds of Love,” scheduled to screen at noon, is a comedy from writer-director David Lewis that playfully embraces a spectrum of approaches to romance while always keeping things light.

Sunday, Nov. 13: “Pure Grit.” Growing up queer on Wyoming’s Wind River reservation, Sharmaine Weed has faced more than her share of troubles, but her love of extreme bareback horseracing has sustained her throughout. A 10-time undefeated champion until she’s forced to give up racing to care for her sister following an accident, Sharmaine finds solace and support in her burgeoning relationship with Savannah, a city girl who moves to the rez to help her care for her family. Show time is 2 p.m.