Tulsa-born filmmaker John Swab is making his fourth film, a crime drama titled "Ida Red," and like his first three movies, it has been filmed around the Tulsa area.
"Ida Red" features a cast filled with well-known names, and several who have filmed in Tulsa with Swab previously, including Academy Award winner Melissa Leo ("The Fighter"), Frank Grillo (Marvel and "The Purge" movies), William Forsythe ("The Rock") and Mark Boone Junior ("Sons of Anarchy").
The action-thriller is wrapping production after “closely following Oklahoma and SAG-AFTRA health and safety COVID-19 protocols” for filming during the pandemic, Swab said.
Swab is the writer and director of his latest gritty crime story, which features Leo playing Ida "Red" Walker, a career criminal behind bars in Oklahoma who has a terminal illness and is trying to orchestrate one last robbery with her son's help.
Josh Hartnett ("Black Hawk Down") plays her son, who's working to keep the family business going, along with his uncle (Grillo), while being watched by law enforcement that includes his brother-in-law.
According to a report from Hollywood industry website Deadline, the film also stars Sofia Hublitz ("Ozark"), Deborah Ann Woll ("True Blood" and "Daredevil"), Beau Knapp ("Seven Seconds"), Slaine ("The Town") and Nicholas Cirillo ("Outer Banks").
"Ida Red" is the name of a song that was made popular in the 1930s by Western swing music legend Bob Wills, who, along with his band the Texas Playboys, performed radio broadcasts from Cain's Ballroom.
Ida Red is also the name of a local general store in the Tulsa area.
Swab has already finished his third Tulsa-shot film, “Body Brokers” — a drama about drug addicts, treatment centers and get-rich schemes that featured Leo and Grillo, along with Michael Kenneth Williams, Jessica Rothe, Jack Kilmer and Alice Englert.
"Body Brokers" is expected to be released in 2021.
Swab's first two Tulsa-shot movies are available through streaming services: "Let Me Make You a Martyr," featuring Marilyn Manson, free on Tubi, Vudu and FilmRise; and 2020 release "Run With the Hunted," starring Ron Perlman and Michael Pitt, for rental on Prime Video and Vudu.
Swab, an Edison High School graduate, and his producing partner, Jeremy M. Rosen, have worked with the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture in bringing the film to the state for filming.