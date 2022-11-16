 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsan's film part of Reciprocity Project's first global screening

  • 0
Brit Hensel

A film by Cherokee filmmaker Brit Hensel’s will be part of a global online screening.

 Courtesy, Taylor Hensel

Tulsan Brit Hensel’s Sundance-approved film will be one of seven films shown during an online screening 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for season one of the Reciprocity Project. The event will include a Q&A.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Here's a preview of the Tulsa World Magazine's annual list of the 50 things we are loving about Tulsa this year. Call it our recommendation list of things to do, eat, see and experience.

The Reciprocity Project, during Native American Heritage Month, is holding its first global online screening. Go to eventbite.com for access.

Promotional information for the event (coinciding with November’s UN Conference on Climate Change) indicated the hope is that, as the world navigates an escalating climate crisis, the project can ignite conversations about reciprocity with the earth and lands on which we live.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Andy Dick sentenced to 90 days in jail, will register as a sex offender

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert