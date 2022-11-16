Tulsan's film part of Reciprocity Project's first global screening

Tulsan Brit Hensel’s Sundance-approved film will be one of seven films shown during an online screening 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 for season one of the Reciprocity Project. The event will include a Q&A.

The Reciprocity Project, during Native American Heritage Month, is holding its first global online screening. Go to eventbite.com for access.

Promotional information for the event (coinciding with November’s UN Conference on Climate Change) indicated the hope is that, as the world navigates an escalating climate crisis, the project can ignite conversations about reciprocity with the earth and lands on which we live.