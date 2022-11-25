Tulsa World Scene staff's favorite holiday traditions

Everyone has their favorite holiday traditions, whether it is favorite cookies or movies that families gather to watch every year.

We asked our Scene department staff to share their holiday favorites, including their most memorable Christmas gifts.

Favorite Christmas movie and scene

Staff writer Jimmie Tramel: I tried to talk myself out of picking “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the scene where Jimmy Stewart’s character finds out he has a surplus of friends just because it’s such an obvious choice. But let’s not outsmart ourselves. The obvious choice is the obvious choice for a reason. Meanwhile, I’ll go along for the ride with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” almost every time when channel-surfing because it’s never not funny.

Staff writer James D. Watts Jr.: I’m not sure these qualify as “movies,” strictly speaking, but the two things I need to see every holiday season are “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Tuna Christmas.” As for a favorite scene, in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” it is Linus’ recitation of Luke 2:8-14, and the way actor Christopher Shea’s voice cracks just a tiny bit as Linus says, “Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy.” As for a favorite scene in “A Tuna Christmas,” about an eventful Christmas Eve in the third smallest town in Texas, this is a show so packed with funny lines that it is impossible to select one – although Petey Fisk contemplating the stars and saying, “Peace on Earth, good will to everybody. I never get tired of hearing that,” is always a touching moment.

Staff writer Grace Wood: A Christmas movie that never gets old for me is the Rankin/Bass Christmas special “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (1970). I watch it with my mom every year without fail. My favorite scene is when Kris Kringle gives the scary Winter Warlock a toy train for Christmas, thus warming his heart and turning him from a “bad guy” into a “good guy.” It’s such a sweet movie that always warms my heart!

Assistant editor Stacey Dickens: “Home Alone” and “Christmas Vacation” are both classics in my house. They are endlessly quotable, year-round.

Editor Nicole Marshall Middleton: I’m a big fan of comedy Christmas movies. “Four Christmases” is my current favorite. Everything that happens at the father’s house of Vince Vaughn’s character is hilarious.

Favorite Christmas cookie

Tramel: I don’t have a favorite memory of making a Christmas cookie. The thing I usually bring to a holiday meal is an appetite, so I’ll say my favorite cookie is the next one I eat.

Watts: This is a bit problematic, because my favorite Christmas cookies are not available anymore — they were the cookies my late wife would make for the holiday season. She would take a week off in early December, and then spend as much as 16 hours a day baking literally thousands of cookies, all of which would be given away (the bulk of them ended up in the Tulsa World newsroom). She made shortbread cookies by hand, so that they would melt away on the tongue, she would infuse dried cherries with a cherry liqueur and mix those into her chocolate chip cookies, and her “Cereal Killer Cookies” with oatmeal and toffee chunks were always a hit. If you purchase a copy of “Tulsa World Cookies,” you’ll find the recipe for the Cereal Killer Cookies.

Wood: My grandma makes the most amazing Christmas sugar cookies with colorful icing on top. They’re light yet buttery and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Plus, they’re always cut into classic holiday shapes — gingerbread men, ornaments, Christmas trees, candy canes. The grandkids always covet these cookies. One year, my cousin Eva.

Dickens: My mom makes White Chocolate Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers around the holidays. My cousin Renee, who passed away earlier this year, loved them and often asked my mom to make them.

Marshall Middleton: For the sake of childhood nostalgia, I’d say it is a tie between Spritz and rolled sugar cookies. But as an adult cookie baker, I’ll admit a love-hate relationship with both. So much potential for messy kitchen disasters lie in both recipes. Do Spritz trees really look like trees? Maybe, maybe not. Depends if the cookie press is on your side this year.

Most memorable holiday gift

Tramel: I can’t remember if I got this for Christmas or for a birthday present, but the greatest toy of all time — no contest — was the Evel Knievel stunt cycle and the crank that gave it power. Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum has a heartbreaking story about his Evel Knievel stunt cycle. Ask him.

Watts: Again, this is difficult to narrow down, but probably one of the most memorable gifts I ever received was an official Red Ryder air rifle that my father gave me when I was about 12 years old (this was a long time before the movie “A Christmas Story” made this particular Daisy product famous — even if the description of the rifle in the story is not at all accurate. But I digress). My father had owned one of the original models from the 1940s as a youngster, and neither of us put out our eyes — nor anyone else’s — with it.

Wood: An eyepatch! On Christmas Day nine years ago, I woke up with a huge scratch on my cornea. I had an allergic reaction in the night and scratched my eye while I was asleep. Luckily, one very kind eye doctor in Tulsa was able to get me fitted for an eyepatch later that day. I had to wear it in all of our family Christmas photos. It was definitely an unforgettable Christmas.

Dickens: I got a Barbie house when I was a little girl. It seemed huge to me, and it had working lights. I know my parents stayed up into the wee hours assembling it.

Marshall Middleton: A sewing machine retrofitted by my dad with a plastic guard to keep our little fingers away from the needle. Like a bike with training wheels. It was almost like getting an adult gift. Almost.

Favorite Christmas song

Tramel: If you need a dose of perspective heading into the Christmas season, check out Johnny Cash’s spoken-word song “Christmas As I Knew It” which talks about his family making the most of what they had — and they had next to nothing — when he was a kid in Dyess, Arkansas. If you prefer to rock out, turn up the radio to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” Billy Squier’s “Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You” (a B side to 1981’s “My Kinda Lover”) or Bryan Adams’ cover of “Run Rudolph Run.”

Watts: I have to choose two. One is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love. It was released in 1963 on the album “A Christmas Gift to You From Phil Spector” and made full use of Spector’s “wall of sound” production to showcase Love’s soaring, soulful voice (I also have a soft spot for U2’s cover version). David Letterman used to feature Love performing the song for his final shows of the calendar year. The other is “Koppangen,” a contemporary song by the Swedish composer Per-Erik Moraeus and recorded by the mezzo-soprano Anne-Sofie von Otter on her “Home for Christmas” album. It’s a song of exquisite beauty, and von Otter’s performance is unbeatable.

Wood: “All I Want For Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey. I used to work at a restaurant in Tulsa that puts on a massive display every year for the holidays. Every hour, “All I Want For Christmas is You” would blare over the speakers with an accompanying Christmas light show. The restaurant would go absolutely wild every time it came on, and somehow, I never got sick of it. I think it made cleaning dirty tables a little more enjoyable.

Dickens: Aliqua, an all-female choral group from Canada, has a beautiful Christmas album (“All I Want”). Their harmonies are gorgeous, and their takes on classic Christmas songs are a breath of fresh (winter) air.

Marshall Middleton: “Winter Wonderland”... sung by either Johnny Mathis or Etta James. Love both versions.