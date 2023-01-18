 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tulsa ranked in Moviemaker's '2023 Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker' list

  • Updated
  • 0
Fancy Dance

Trucks and crews work while filming Fancy Dance in the Arts District on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Ranked at No. 19, Tulsa makes an appearance on Moviemaker's "2023 Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker," a press release states.

This is the first time Tulsa has been mentioned alongside bigger cities like Atlanta, ranked No. 1, or Dallas, ranked No. 20, the release reads.

“This is incredible news for our city as we head to represent Tulsa in front of hundreds of film industry professionals at the premier of Tulsa-filmed ‘Fancy Dance’ at Sundance Film Festival," said Meg Gould, executive director of Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture, in the release.

A number of local establishments offer their own twists on hot chocolate, and James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their favorites.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Filmed on land in the Cherokee Nation, "Fancy Dance" is based off of a screenplay by the director, Erica Tremblay, and producer Miciana Alise. It is also the first recipient that is a part of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive that began in early 2022.

People are also reading…

The film will highlight important issues that Indigenous women, children and their families face as well as feature Indigenous talent and crew, including "Killers of the Flower Moon's," Lily Gladstone, the release states. 

The premiere of the film will be on Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:45 p.m. at the Eccles Theatre in Park City, Utah during the U.S Dramatic Competition portion of the festival, the release states. In-person screenings will run through Jan. 27 and will also be available online.

In last year's Moviemaker's "Small Towns and Cities" list Tulsa ranked at No. 5, the release continues. 

“Tulsa’s film ecosystem is experiencing a period of exponential growth, which provides incredible resources to producers and other filmmakers without complications often experienced in major metropolitan areas,” said Russ Kirkpatrick, a Tulsa based Emmy award winning film producer, in the release.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

While 2022 brought the much-anticipated "Avatar" sequel and superhero fare like "The Batman," a new "Doctor Strange" film, and the fan favorite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the best Hollywood actor comebacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert