Tulsa ranked in Moviemaker's '2023 Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker' list

Ranked at No. 19, Tulsa makes an appearance on Moviemaker's "2023 Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker," a press release states.

This is the first time Tulsa has been mentioned alongside bigger cities like Atlanta, ranked No. 1, or Dallas, ranked No. 20, the release reads.

“This is incredible news for our city as we head to represent Tulsa in front of hundreds of film industry professionals at the premier of Tulsa-filmed ‘Fancy Dance’ at Sundance Film Festival," said Meg Gould, executive director of Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture, in the release.

Filmed on land in the Cherokee Nation, "Fancy Dance" is based off of a screenplay by the director, Erica Tremblay, and producer Miciana Alise. It is also the first recipient that is a part of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive that began in early 2022.

The film will highlight important issues that Indigenous women, children and their families face as well as feature Indigenous talent and crew, including "Killers of the Flower Moon's," Lily Gladstone, the release states.

The premiere of the film will be on Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:45 p.m. at the Eccles Theatre in Park City, Utah during the U.S Dramatic Competition portion of the festival, the release states. In-person screenings will run through Jan. 27 and will also be available online.

In last year's Moviemaker's "Small Towns and Cities" list Tulsa ranked at No. 5, the release continues.

“Tulsa’s film ecosystem is experiencing a period of exponential growth, which provides incredible resources to producers and other filmmakers without complications often experienced in major metropolitan areas,” said Russ Kirkpatrick, a Tulsa based Emmy award winning film producer, in the release.