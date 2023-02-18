Doug Claybourne’s welcome-to-the-Vietnam War moment was a rocket attack.

Grabbing his helmet and M14 rifle, he headed to the hooch, a protective area for this type of predicament.

Recalled Claybourne, “I was praying that if I could just survive this year, I promised God I was going try to do something important with my life.”

Mission accomplished.

A Tulsa-raised producer, Claybourne’s list of credits includes the shot-in-Tulsa film “Rumble Fish,” “The Serpent and the Rainbow,” “The Mask of Zorro” and “The Fast and the Furious.” His gateway to the industry was volunteering to assist Francis Ford Coppola during the making of “Apocalypse Now.” Volunteering must be in Claybourne’s DNA. He volunteered to go to Vietnam because his father had been a Marine.

Now, 44 years after the release of “Apocalypse Now,” Claybourne is bringing what has been described as his most personal project to Tulsa. “The Rainbow Prince,” a short film, will premiere Saturday, Feb. 25 at Circle Cinema as part of Black History Month and Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary celebration. Admission is free. Go to circlecinema.org for details.

The origin story for “The Rainbow Prince” is simple: Claybourne’s daughter, Marea, asked why there were no brown princesses that looked like her. She and her mother (writer-director Laura Napier) created a brown princess in the book “The Rainbow Prince.” A screenplay followed. Claybourne produced a 35-minute film adaptation directed by Napier.

“I’m thrilled that Tulsa is going to get a chance to see this movie,” Claybourne said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s my most important film, and I’m thrilled that we could do it from our end for other kids, for kids of all colors, because it’s all about love. That’s what it’s about.”

Claybourne and his wife and daughter will take questions via Zoom at the Circle Cinema event. He is unable to attend in person because he lives in Philadelphia and has classroom obligations. He teaches an introduction to producing class at Temple University.

“At the first class I say, ‘well, there’s good news and bad news,’” he said. “‘The good news is I produced a lot of movies, so I know about producing. The bad news is I’m not really a teacher, a trained teacher, so you get the good with the bad.’”

Claybourne fielded questions about his career and “The Rainbow Prince” during an interview arranged in conjunction with the Circle Cinema premiere.

Finding his passion

Born in Houston, Claybourne became a Tulsan when his father, a steel salesman, relocated here. The odds of Claybourne being one of your former classmates are enhanced because he was all over the place after starting out at what he remembers as Washington Elementary somewhere around Pine Street.

“We moved quite a bit — three, four, five, six, seven times,” he said. “I ended up at McClure Elementary, and then Junior High at Whitney and then Hale and then Memorial.”

After serving in the Marines, Claybourne returned to Tulsa and enrolled at brand new Tulsa Junior College in 1970.

“I was really dying to go to college by that time,” he said. “I was the first child in my family to go to college. And Tulsa Junior College was kind of a lifesaver because I wanted everything I could possibly get out of the university experience. And then when I got to TU, it was the same thing. I just jumped in with everything I could to do well. I think I made straight As at Tulsa Junior College, and I had never been more than a C student.”

Armed with a 1974 diploma from the University of Tulsa diploma, Claybourne headed to the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles for post-graduate studies. He said he was talked into going there by a photographer (Phillip Radcliffe) he met at TU.

Claybourne started a student art director’s club so students could meet art directors. Maybe it would lead to a foot in the door and an actual job. And that’s what happened. Design legend Mike Salisbury (Google him) asked Claybourne if he wanted to work for a San Francisco-centric magazine owned by Coppola.

“At that time, I had only heard of Coppola because I think he had just won two or three Oscars,” Claybourne said, adding that he got to know many filmmakers by way of his magazine affiliation.

“At that time, I wanted to be an art director,” Claybourne said. “I worked for six months at the magazine before I realized I don’t want to be an art director. I don’t want to work 100 hours a week in a little 6-by-6-foot room with four or five people. Maybe I want to be in the movie business. That would be kind of cool. They meet a lot of people. They work with a bigger canvas than that. And what really convinced me was one day I was walking down the street, and I saw this magazine in the gutter. It was the one I just worked 100 hours a week on.”

Claybourne sent a telex to the Philippines, where Coppola was making “Apocalypse Now.” Claybourne offered to work for nothing on the film so he could figure out if he liked the movie business.

“It was supposed to be an eight-week shoot or 10-week shoot or something like that,” he said. “I was going to work for eight weeks for nothing, and it turned out to be the next two and a half years.”

It was a life-changing experience — and a life lesson Claybourne shares with his students. He’s a big believer in volunteering for a limited amount of time. Hey, work and learn something. But there has to be a cut-off point for supplying free labor.

Claybourne’s helicopter experiences in Vietnam came in handy on the set of “Apocalypse Now.” His time in the Philippines convinced him making movies was something he wanted to do the rest of his life. He said it was “so intense,” and it was great to build a family with others.

“And Francis, of course, was a great teacher because he was also a former film student,” Claybourne said.

“I didn’t go to film school, but I was getting my ‘film school’ on ‘Apocalypse Now.’ ... And I got to watch from the bottom up. I learned as a PA, and it was also like the war in Vietnam because, metaphorically, every time somebody got wounded or killed, then you get promoted.”

Claybourne transitioned from starving production assistant to assistant director and post-production coordinator.

“So I got to see the whole process from start to finish until the point the movie was released at three theaters in Toronto, New York and L.A. in 1979. ... Then I went off to make something else, ‘The Black Stallion.’”

Claybourne was overseas for a sequel, “The Black Stallion Returns,” when Coppola was shooting “The Outsiders” in Tulsa in 1982. Both films were released March 25, 1983.

Said Claybourne: “I was bummed that I couldn’t be involved (in ‘The Outsiders’) because they had asked me to be involved in it and I couldn’t. But then I got another call from Francis saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got this other great project, and it’s fabulous. You’ll love it. And it’s written by the same girl who wrote ‘The Outsiders,’ and it’s in your hometown. It’s ‘Rumble Fish.’’ And I was like ‘Oh, boy,’ because I’ll be back for that one. It became my favorite project that I ever produced.”

Elaborating, Claybourne said “Rumble Fish” is his favorite because it was shot in Tulsa, it was in black-and-white and it was about something.

“Francis dedicated it to his brother,” he said. “I have always looked up to Francis as kind of a big brother, obviously, being a mentor. Everything about it was what I love about filmmaking. It was about the art.”

A project from his heart

Claybourne’s IMDb biography suggests he’s prone to take on projects that make his children happy.

Claybourne produced 1988’s “Ernest Saves Christmas” as a birthday present for a daughter, Signe. Claybourne’s IMDb bio said 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” became his son’s favorite movie and his “birthday present” at age 14.

Here comes “The Rainbow Prince.”

“Marea is a big reader, and she is my youngest daughter,” Claybourne said. “I was really touched by the fact that she looked around and she was reading all these books in school, and she really saw no one that looked like her, and she saw no one on TV at that time. There really were not a lot of diverse projects out there. And so when we jumped into it, we realized that she was right. There were no brown princesses. And so I was very impressed with the fact that all of a sudden she and her mom started writing this book and they came together and put the whole project together.”

Marea’s question about the lack of brown princesses led to five or six years of work in bringing “The Rainbow Prince” to film, but Claybourne said the whole process was great.

“Initially, she really jumped in,” he said. “She was doing the illustrations for the book, and she started to warm up to it. By the time we got into production, she really jumped in. She was in every room. She was looking at the costumes. All of a sudden now she became a real adviser. She helped her mom write the script, and of course, the book was out by then. So she really grew into the whole process. I think by the time the movie came out, she was 100% percent there.”

Claybourne said a decision was made for “The Rainbow Prince” to be a short film so it can be shown in schools.

The Circle Cinema premiere will be a full circle moment. Fundraising for “The Rainbow Prince” began at the Circle Cinema. Claybourne said the initial fundraiser generated somewhere around $30,000.

The Vietnam veteran-turned-filmmaker said in the interview that, in continuing to make movies, he’s doing exactly what he wants to do with his life.

“This last project was right from my heart, and I encourage my students (by telling them) don’t do anything for the money. Do it because you love it. And that’s what we will continue to do. I think that’s the most positive thing and the most pure thing I can tell them is do it because you love it. Do it because you love the people or the project.”