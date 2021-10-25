Tulsa Race Massacre film nominated for documentary award

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” is a “shortlist” nominee for the 37th IDA Documentary Awards in the category of best feature.

The International Documentary Association announced shortlists for the best feature and best short categories. The nominees for all categories will be revealed Monday, Nov. 15. The 2021 awards ceremony will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Paramount Studios.

From the shortlists, up to 10 nominees in each of the feature and short documentary categories will be selected. Following the nominees announcement, IDA members will vote for Best Feature and Best Short starting Monday, Dec. 13.