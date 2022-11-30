Tulsa Pop Kids launching Christmas drive-through events

Tulsa Pop Kids’ annual Christmas light literacy drive-thru events will begin Saturday, Dec. 3 with a Star Wars-themed drive-thru at the charity organization’s headquarters, located at Persimmon Hollow (6927 S. 115th E. Ave).
No tickets are needed for the free events. Drive-through guests can see favorite characters while surrounded by thousands of lights.
Subsequent drive-through events will feature everyday heroes (Dec. 9), and superheroes and princesses (Dec. 16 and Dec. 17).
Tulsa Pop Kids has a mission of addressing childhood literacy through pop culture and entertainment. For information, go to tulsapopkids.org.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
