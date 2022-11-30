 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa Pop Kids launching Christmas drive-through events

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Pop Kids window scene (copy)

Pop culture and Christmas collide in this window scene from a past Tulsa Pop Kids’ Christmas drive-through event.

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa Pop Kids’ annual Christmas light literacy drive-thru events will begin Saturday, Dec. 3 with a Star Wars-themed drive-thru at the charity organization’s headquarters, located at Persimmon Hollow (6927 S. 115th E. Ave).

No tickets are needed for the free events. Drive-through guests can see favorite characters while surrounded by thousands of lights.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Subsequent drive-through events will feature everyday heroes (Dec. 9), and superheroes and princesses (Dec. 16 and Dec. 17).

Tulsa Pop Kids has a mission of addressing childhood literacy through pop culture and entertainment. For information, go to tulsapopkids.org.

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Moves in a Minute: “The Fabelmans”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert