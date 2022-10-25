'Tulsa King' wraps filming; advance screener set at two area theaters

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office announced Paramount+ has wrapped principal photography on season one of the television series “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“Tulsa King,” which will debut Nov. 13 on Paramount+, is from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. The season five premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will be shown during an advance double screening Oct. 29 at AMC Classic Owasso 12 and AMC Southroads 20. Tickets to those screenings and screenings in other states can be purchased at amctheatres.com.

A news release from OF+MO said “Tulsa King” is the largest scripted television series to be produced in Oklahoma using the state’s production incentives under the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021. Filming took place in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Bethany and multiple other areas over the course of nearly six months, creating what the news release described as hundreds of career opportunities.

“Tulsa King” also made use of the state’s recent soundstage infrastructure, including Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City.

“At Prairie Surf Media, our goal was to bring a larger, more substantial industry to our home state,” Prairie Surf Media founder and co-CEO Rachel Cannon said in the news release. “With the expansion of infrastructure at Prairie Surf Studios and a more robust film incentive, we were able to snag this series. It was wonderful to watch this crew breathe life into our studio over the nine months they were here filming ‘Tulsa King.’”

Added Prairie Surf Media founder and co-CEO Matt Payne: “It was a thrill to see so many Oklahomans we’d met through our programs with various partner schools coming together to help in bringing this ambitious show to life. Productions like ‘Tulsa King,’ working in conjunction with Prairie Surf Media, really highlight what a powerful engine film can be when it comes to meaningful job creation.”

“Tulsa King” stars Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who after serving 25 years in prison, is dispatched by his boss to set up operations in Tulsa.

For more information on Oklahoma’s film infrastructure, workforce and other resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.

