Marea, a child, asked why there were no brown princesses that looked like her.

Along with her parents, they set out to create one.

Marea’s parents are a film producer (Doug Claybourne) with Tulsa roots and writer-director Laura Napier.

Laura and Marea worked together on the book “The Rainbow Prince” and then a screenplay, which has become a 35-minute film for children and families.

In their story, a brown-skinned princess, also named Marea, finds and falls in love with Prince Rainbow, and, in a “fairytale flip,” her kiss of true love saves his life and together they spread love throughout the world.

“The Rainbow Prince” will premiere Saturday, Feb. 25 at Circle Cinema as part of Black History Month and the theater’s 95th anniversary celebration. Fund-raising for the film began at Circle Cinema in 2019.

“We are grateful to our friends in Tulsa and to the Tulsa film community for their tireless support for this very personal and important project,” Claybourne said in a news release.

Claybourne is a 1974 graduate of the University of Tulsa and a movie industry veteran. He served as special assistant to the producers for Francis Ford Coppola on “Apocalypse Now” and was assistant director and/or producer on several Coppola films that followed. Among films Claybourne has produced are “The Fast and The Furious” and “The Mask of Zorro.”

A news release said Claybourne and Napier drew on their industry experience and worked for six years to make the book and film a reality for their daughter and children of all races, colors and creeds. Claybourne produced “The Rainbow Prince” and Napier was the director.

The film includes a diverse cast, including a queen of African descent, who, with her white husband, adopts Prince Rainbow in a kingdom where there exists no prejudice or hate and where they teach him love, truth, acceptance and justice.

Rainbow has skin that changes color to reflect his feelings; brown is his happy color. As a baby, a spell is placed upon Rainbow that can only be broken by a kiss from his true love.

Princess Marea is a talented teacher who comes to help Rainbow educate the kingdom’s children. She is just in time, for the spell will send Rainbow into a deep slumber if he does not receive a kiss from his true love before he turns 21. With Rainbow’s birthday upon him, Princess Marea and Rainbow fall in love. Just as he begins to descend into sleep, Marea’s kiss breaks the spell.

“This film has so many positive and empowering messages for children,” Donna Boswell, LCSW, a Tulsa-based therapist and founder of Child Impact Projects, said in the release.

“It demonstrates the beauty of love over hate and the life-saving and transformative power of true love and connectivity, one of the key messages I try to convey to the families and professionals with whom I work.”

Boswell works to intervene in child trauma, medical abuse and family court cases nationwide. She commended the film for addressing adoption, diversity and the beauty of “colorful kingdoms,” justice, acceptance, seeing the beauty in the world and its depiction of new kinds of heroes, especially with a brown-skinned princess warrior in a starring role.

“‘The Rainbow Prince’ is a wonderful film that can help build confidence and self esteem in children,” Boswell said.

“The Rainbow Prince” was made as a non-profit short film so it could be shown in school classrooms as a way to discuss diversity and inclusion.

“We want young girls and boys to see a new version of the age-old princess fairytale where the princess is empowered, the cast is diverse and which takes place in a community that values diversity, love and acceptance,” Napier said. “We are proud to offer our family’s passion project, The Rainbow Prince, to the many children who do not see their faces reflected in the media they consume and offer new images and situations that better reflect today’s diverse communities, their power and possibilities.”

View the website at therainbowprince.com