Tulsa filmmaker John Swab’s new release is “One Day as a Lion,” and it begins one day at a restaurant in Vinita.

Jackie Powers (Scott Caan) has good intentions — he wants to rescue his son from incarceration — but that goal puts him in a predicament where he is tasked with being a hitman.

Powers parks his vehicle outside Clanton’s Cafe in Vinita to await his prey, Walter Boggs (J.K. Simmons). The amateur assassin fouls up the assignment and takes a waitress (Marianne Rendón) hostage. Powers learns the waitress has problems of her own, including a dying mother (Virginia Madsen).

Thanks to the botched hit, Powers becomes a target, but he remains focused on trying to find a way to lawyer up and help his son.

“One Day as a Lion,” shot in communities across northeastern Oklahoma, will be available in select theaters Tuesday, April 4. Among them: Circle Cinema, where Swab will be joined by producer Jeremy Rosen for questions following a 7 p.m. opening night screening. The film will be available on demand and digitally beginning Friday, April 7.

According to promotional material for the film, the crime comedy is a witty homage to Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers. Swab took part in a Q&A session with the Tulsa World in advance of the release.

This is the first film you’ve directed that you didn’t write. Scott Caan wrote the screenplay. That had to be a different experience for you.

It was a little bit of a departure for me, but, overall, enjoyable, and I’m proud of the end result.

How did this come about with Scott Caan?

Scott’s agent is a friend of Jeremy’s. They go back a bit. He reached out to Jeremy with the script I think in hopes that Jeremy would want to produce it. I was not involved at that point. I don’t think I had been brought up at all. Jeremy read the script. He liked it. He met with Scott. They got along. And somewhere in their discussion about making this potentially together, I came up. Scott then watched “Ida Red,” which he enjoyed, and from there I was brought in and read the script and got to do it with Scott and decided “let’s give this thing a go.”

Obviously the script appealed to you or you wouldn’t have done it.

The script has a lot of influences and themes and things that I grew up liking in movies myself, so it seemed like a natural fit.

“One Day As A Lion” has a little different tone than your previous films. You still hit some of your sweet spots, but it’s more comedic.

It is definitely more broad comedy. It’s lighter fare. It was different in that respect, and Scott is known for being a good comedic actor. It was all good.

This is not your first time to work with people to have gained an Academy Award nomination or won an Oscar. You worked with Melissa Leo twice previously. Virginia Madsen was nominated for an Academy Award for “Sideways.” J.K. Simmons won an Oscar for “Whiplash.” How was your experience working with Virginia Madsen and J.K. Simmons?

It was great. They are both supremely talented actors. Any time you get to work with somebody who has that kind of prestige, it’s a learning experience and it’s special. I’m very grateful they came down and gave us their time.

John Ford, the legendary director, had a stock company of actors he used repeatedly in his films. You’ve sort of got a John Swab stock company. Frank Grillo, George Carroll, Billy Blair, Dash Melrose, Bruce Davis, Brett Swab, Bruce Roach and Danny O’Connor are in this film, and they appeared in some of your past films.

These movies are hard enough to make. It makes it even harder when you have to do it with people you are not necessarily friendly with or don’t get along with, so any opportunity we have to weave in some of our familiar faces and friends, we take the opportunity to do so because it just makes it more special for us and for them. We love the familial vibe that it brings to projects.

I think boxer Allan Green may be making his acting debut in this film. How did you wind up with Allan in the film?

Allan “Ghost Dog” Green. Local legend. I work out at the gym Allan is at every day and got to know him there. Also, Terrance Reed, who is an amateur Golden Gloves fighter, he also has a role in the movie. Terrance and Allan are both good friends of mine. They are super talented fighters, and they both did a great job in the movie. Terrance is the guy who kind of kicks Dash off the phone in the prison, and Allan obviously has the big monologue in the beginning where he is walking back and forth talking crap to the kids. I am super proud of both of those dudes. I look forward to the opportunity of weaving them into future projects.

I spotted an Easter egg. When Danny O’Connor’s corrections officer character gives a candy bar to Dash, the name on the candy bar package is Candy Land, which was the title of one of your films.

There’s also another one where, at the end, J.K. is watching “Candy Land” on the TV. (Easter eggs) are all over the place. Jeremy and, it’s not really for anybody but ourselves and anybody else who catches that kind of stuff.

Tulsa, Stigler, Barnsdall, Sand Springs, Vinita and Bristow were shooting locations. You needed some rural locales?

That’s right. The new Oklahoma Film Incentive (program), there are uplifts to going outside the bigger city areas and into what are called rural county uplifts. The script called for it as well, but it was great to explore different parts of the state — Stigler in particular and the Haskell County Jail. Sheriff Turner down there was a real gentleman. I don’t know if you have had a chance to talk to that guy, but he is a real character. We are proud of incorporating all those elements into this.

The film is dedicated to the memory of Magic Mark Ward, who some Tulsans will know, and James Caan, Scott’s father, who passed away last year.

I never had the pleasure of meeting Scott’s father, but he obviously had an enormous impact on Hollywood and anybody who knows and loves movies. And then Magic Mark is a legend here in town. It’s so fitting for Mark. For him to have an “in memory of” card shared with James Caan, I don’t think he would believe that was the case. But we loved Mark. He was a mascot for us — kind of like our spirit animal, I guess, on these movies. He is dearly missed. It’s so sad that happened, and also that James Caan passed away as well.

How do you feel about the film?

People like it. People really enjoy this movie. I don’t take that for granted because I have had movies that people don’t like. I happen to love them all. I have a sweet spot and a love for every one of them for different reasons, but when people in the numbers they do like something like they do this, (including) Lionsgate, specifically, which is putting it in 51 screens, 51 theaters. That’s a big commitment to something. It’s very flattering. I don’t take it for granted. It’s a dream come true to work for a company like that. It’s validating. You are doing something right, I guess, if that is happening.

I’m sure there is a compliment in here for you when I bring this up, but when I see actors in your films I am not very familiar with, it makes me want to see more of them.

The thing I like about the script is the characters are so rich. When it’s like that, it’s fun casting and it’s fun creating an ensemble because you want everybody you meet along this journey to be as equally vibrant and exciting and, in a way, be able to take over the movie on their own. Scott wrote some good characters, and we put together a great cast. I take that as a compliment because if you want more, then you liked what you saw.

Counting “Candy Land” and “Little Dixie,” this is your third film to come out since January. You’re either really efficient or the schedule just happened to line up where they all were released near each other.

I would say it’s somewhere between the two. Jeremy and I didn’t plan on the releases. That’s out of our control. That’s more of a happenstance thing. That was not our doing. But at the rate and clip which we are making films, we are both super-driven guys who are aligned in the fact that we want to make things that we want to see, and we also want to keep getting better at it and keep getting bigger opportunities.

We only have so much time on this Earth. There is no end goal for me, but I want to keep growing and getting better at making movies, and I know he does, too. As long as we are working together on these things, we are going to continue to try to improve and get bigger opportunities as they come. We have built an efficient machine, and Tulsa is a big part of that.

I’m sure you’re working on more right now?

We are gearing up to shoot something here in June, and we are super excited about that.

Anything you want to say that you weren’t asked about?

I think I said it all. I’m happy people are liking it. It’s a movie that is meant to be enjoyed, so the fact that people are enjoying it is all I could have asked for.