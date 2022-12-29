Tulsa filmmaker John Swab attending Circle Cinema screening of new film

Tulsa filmmaker John Swab will attend an opening night Q&A for a 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 screening of his newest film, “Candy Land,” at Circle Cinema.

Swab, whose previous films include “Ida Red,” “Run with the Hunted” and “Let Me Make You a Martyr,” will be joined by producer Jeremy Rosen and actresses Sam Quartin and Olivia Luccardi to take questions after the film. The Q&A will be moderated by Tulsa-based journalist and photographer Tim Landes.

Filmed in Montana, “Candy Land” follows Remy, a seemingly naïve and devout young woman, who finds herself cast out from her religious cult. With no place to turn, she immerses herself into the underground world of truck stop sex workers. Remy navigates between her strained belief system and the “lot lizard” code to find her true calling in life. The film takes a turn toward slasher horror when dead bodies begin accumulating.

The film is not rated, but is recommended for adult viewers due to graphic content and subject matter.