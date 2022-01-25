Tulsa earns praise as one of top 2022 places for moviemakers

“Oklahoma deserves a lot of credit for last year’s Filmed in Oklahoma Act, which adds attractive new incentives for film and TV productions,” Molloy said. “Moviemakers are obviously taking note, and we expect the phenomenal growth of the Tulsa film industry to continue. The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, as well as state film officials, have done an amazing job of getting Hollywood’s attention — and dollars.”

“It is not only exciting to see Tulsa named on this list a second year in a row, but to be named among the top five small towns is an extraordinary honor,” Tulsa Regional Tourism president Ray Hoyt said. “This recognition would not be possible without the countless hours of hard work from so many individuals and organizations working collaboratively in our region, and the support of our city, county and state leadership.”

Production highlights include the trailblazing television series “Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo and featuring an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, available on FX on Hulu, is returning for a second season.