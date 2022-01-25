Tulsa earns praise as one of top 2022 places for moviemakers

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture (Tulsa FMAC) issued a release to share the news that Tulsa was ranked fifth among “top small cities and towns” on Moviemaker Magazine’s list of the best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2022. Tulsa ranked seventh the previous year.
“To see Tulsa’s film industry growth over the last year has been phenomenal,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said.
“Tulsa is home to many incredible filmmakers and a talented crew base -- this honor is shared with them and their dedication to film in our city. Our office strives to showcase Tulsa as a premiere filming destination -- from our easy permitting process to a variety of beautiful locations -- and this recognition from Moviemaker greatly helps our mission. We look forward to continuing to assist all creatives who choose to film their next project in Tulsa.”
Tulsa FMAC worked with a record 41 productions in fiscal year 2020-2021. Past numbers: 11 productions in 2017, 20 productions in 2018 and 32 productions in 2019.
“There’s no greater endorsement of Tulsa than Martin Scorsese’s decision to shoot his latest, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ locally,” MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy said in the release. (“Killers of the Flower Moon” was shot primarily in Pawhuska, but filming also took place in Tulsa and other Oklahoma locales.)
“Oklahoma deserves a lot of credit for last year’s Filmed in Oklahoma Act, which adds attractive new incentives for film and TV productions,” Molloy said. “Moviemakers are obviously taking note, and we expect the phenomenal growth of the Tulsa film industry to continue. The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, as well as state film officials, have done an amazing job of getting Hollywood’s attention — and dollars.”
“It is not only exciting to see Tulsa named on this list a second year in a row, but to be named among the top five small towns is an extraordinary honor,” Tulsa Regional Tourism president Ray Hoyt said. “This recognition would not be possible without the countless hours of hard work from so many individuals and organizations working collaboratively in our region, and the support of our city, county and state leadership.”
Production highlights include the trailblazing television series “Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo and featuring an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, available on FX on Hulu, is returning for a second season.
“Tulsa has been a great home for me personally and creatively for the last 17 years,” Harjo said. “It wasn’t always easy, but artists have stayed and built a great community that is now thriving. Tulsa has always had a great music and art history, and today we are seeing that blossom into sustainable careers.”
Tulsa mayor G.T, Bynum offered this quote in the release: “Tulsa has inspired or served as the setting for so many stories and films, from past cult-classic hits like ‘The Outsiders,’ which now has its set preserved as a museum here in town, to Academy Award-nominated ‘Minari.’ Today we applaud our city being recognized among the top 5 small cities and towns to live and work in as a moviemaker and look forward to seeing our film industry flourish in 2022 and beyond.”
MovieMaker compiles its annual lists based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible. Oklahoma City was ranked 13th on a separate list of larger cities.