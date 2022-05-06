Tulsa actor Jesse Vint goes from detention hall to hall of fame

Jesse Vint wore out his welcome at two Tulsa high schools.

He flunked speech three times during a short stay at the University of Oklahoma.

But, hey, anything is possible when a rascal finds a purpose in life.

Vint poured himself into acting and racked up a sprawling list of TV and film credits. He will be among honorees when the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 is recognized Saturday, May 7 at Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theater.

One of Vint’s best-known gigs was starring alongside one of his brothers in “Macon County Line,” an indie film that become one of the biggest box office smashes of 1974.

A phone conversation with Vint eventually crossed “Macon County Line,” but he’s one of those guys that you could talk to for a week because he’s just got that many stories: He socked James Bond. He got crosswise with Cannon, which turned out to be a good thing. He thought he doomed co-star David Carradine when they were racing motorcycles during the making of the 1979 shot-in-Oklahoma film “Fast Charlie... the Moonbeam Rider.”

But let’s start with this story from Vint. He is appreciative.

“I absolutely am both euphoric and humbled at the same time,” Vint said, talking about the hall of fame honor. “Part of me says ‘Jess, you don’t deserve this.’ The other part is it’s just such a heartfelt thing when people step forward and they say ‘you did pretty good with your life, buddy.’ So this is pretty cool. That exhilarates me. It really does. At times I feel like I’m unworthy of it. I think most people feel that (way when honored). But it’s great to be honored alongside people I have always admired like James Garner.”

Vint has worked with virtually everyone, Garner included. Vint played Tulsa Jack Turner in an episode of a 1982 Maverick reboot and he guest-starred in Garner’s short-lived 1971 Western series “Nichols.” The show’s cast included Margot Kidder before she was Lois Lane. “She walked by me, and I almost fell over,” Vint said. “I stayed away from her because you never know on the set who is in love with who.”

Confirmed: Vint was not in love with school when he was a kid. Was he, in fact, a rascal?

“The best way to describe me is I was a rocket with no fins,” he said. “I was just all over the place.”

Vint often played hooky at Central High School. When he graced a classroom, he was (A) wising off or (B) asleep. His grades were “terrible.”

Vint was sent to Edison, where he got called into the office and was advised to join the Marines because his IQ didn’t match his performance. Vint is no dummy. Explaining rather than bragging, Vint said he missed MENSA by three points. He once won a world celebrity chess championship and now he plays computer chess to keep his mind sharp. So, what was the problem in school?

“I’m a chronic daydreamer, and I can’t stop,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the deal is or what punishment I’m going to go through or anything else. I can’t stop daydreaming, which is true. I mean, I had my eyes wide open and I would be 1,000 miles away up in the Yukon with Jack London and we are mushing across the landscape and wolves are howling on both sides.”

Vint was routed from Edison to Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore. You have less time to sit around and daydream when someone orders you to run around a tank a half-mile away.

“I was the biggest smartass they had ever seen, but I was also elected as the spokesman for new cadets,” he said, indicating he possibly got votes because he wasn’t scared of authority and would say whatever was on his mind. (Pop culture comparison: Oldest brother Francis in the first two seasons of the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.”)

But Vint was scared of something. He had an intense fear of public speaking. In classes where students were called on alphabetically to give speeches, he panicked and fled before his name was called.

“Why in the hell am I like this?” he wondered. “I mean, I’m the crazy guy.”

Vint had no problem jumping off a tall perch into Grand Lake. He drove cars and cycles like a wild man. Daredevil stuff didn’t faze him. Public speaking, however, was the devil. He knew he had to conquer his fear. He went all the way to New York to do it because he didn’t know anyone there (less likely to be embarrassed among strangers) and he could study acting.

Acting had more appeal than a 9-to-5 job. Vint’s father was president of Unit Rig and Equipment Company of Tulsa from 1956 to 1982. Vint recalled his father once taking him on a company tour, from one department to the next, in hopes something might stir up career interest. The opposite happened. Vint saw employees who looked prematurely gray and defeated. “Wow, so this is what work does to you.”

Vint figured he would give acting a try and, if he failed, his fallback plan was to hitchhike around Europe and keep moving until finding something he liked. He didn’t fail. He became a serious student in multiple acting classes. Two brothers, Alan and Bill, followed him into the biz.

Funny story about that: Vint needed an audition partner when he tried out for Actors Studio West in Los Angeles. He persuaded Alan, an engineering student at the University of Arizona, to join him even though Alan had no acting experience. The plan was to do a brother scene from “Death of a Salesman” and maybe folks would say “gee, you guys sure are believable as brothers.” Alan auditioned as “Alan Richard” so folks wouldn’t know he and Jesse were siblings. There’s more to the story than that but the scheme worked — and both got a stamp of approval.

“I almost fell over because the odds of that are just preposterous,” Vint said, adding that he and Alan moved to L.A. to begin attending classes at the studio.

Bruce Dern saw Vint and got him cast in a sci-fi film, “Silent Running.” Vint also secured a role in Arthur Penn’s “Little Big Man,” a Western starring Dustin Hoffman. A career was born.

Meanwhile, Alan’s career took off when he starred alongside Al Pacino (in his first lead role) in 1971’s “The Panic in Needle Park.” Director Richard Compton was impressed and cast Alan in “Macon County Line” without Alan reading for the film.

Compton came up with the idea for the male leads in the film to be brothers. Jesse came aboard even though producer and cast member Max Baer Jr. of “Beverly Hillbillies” fame hated his audition. Compton arranged for Jesse to have a second reading without Baer in attendance. Compton asked Jesse to help out with a reading for the female lead when, in fact, the reading was Jesse’s chance for a do-over.

“He didn’t tell me until months afterward that the screen test was for me because he knew if I knew it was for me, I would curl up like a spider on a hot stove,” Vint said.

In addition to domestic success, “Macon County Line” broke box office records in Europe. Vint still gets “Macon County Line” fan mail from overseas.

Vint said his extensive list of credits would be four times longer if he hadn’t been blacklisted in the mid-1980s. He said it happened after a Rolling Stone article alleged he was linked to a toxic group. He contends that he should have sued.

Vint’s credits are nonetheless impressive, including appearances in countless TV series. A live microphone once caught him making a negative comment about “Cannon“ star William Conrad’s physical condition, which led to positive friction since their at-odds characters were supposed to give each other the stink-eye.

Vint loved being in the 1978 miniseries “Centennial.“ He was on the show for six months and enjoyed the continuous stream of amazing actors arriving on set. He got into a fistfight with one of them, Timothy Dalton, before Dalton became 007.

“Centennial” also was responsible for a historic assemblage of Longhorn cattle. Said Vint: “It was like getting up in the morning and walking into a Frederic Remington painting and saying ‘This is going to be my day.’ So the exhilaration of it was pretty awesome. We would drive out sometimes in the dark and we would be waiting for the sun to come up and we would start moving the Longhorns. And you would say ‘Is this really happening? Am I actually getting paid for this?’“

Vint also loves “Black Oak Conspiracy.” It’s his baby. He wrote and starred in the 1977 film, which he described as a cross between “Walking Tall” and “Chinatown.”

“Quentin Tarantino loved it, too,” Vint said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen the quote from him, but Quentin Tarantino said he was only 18 or 19 when he went to see it. He said he was one of the first people in line when it opened up. I’ve never met him, but he has said a lot of nice things about me to my friends and to other people. He had me on a wish list for Pulp Fiction as one of the guys in the pawn shop. I didn’t want to play a part like that, so I said ‘cross me off the list,’ and he did.”

Vint taught acting in Oregon after he was blacklisted, but sold his pad there and gave in to wanderlust. He said he visited 32 countries in 2019 and drives all over America.

“I refuse to buy a house because I don’t want to be anchored anywhere,” he said.

From a big-picture standpoint, he’s completing a bigger trip: Detention hall to hall of fame.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.