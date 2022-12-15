 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trailer, release date unveiled for Tulsa filmmaker John Swab's 'Little Dixie'

Paramount Pictures debuted the official trailer for “Little Dixie” from Tulsa-based writer and director John Swab.

A release date (Feb. 3) also was announced for “Little Dixie,” which will be available in select theaters, on digital and on demand.

Frank Grillo (“The Purge: Anarchy” and “The Purge: Election Year”) and Eric Dane (“Euphoria”) star in the “action-packed revenge thriller,” according to a news release.

When a deal goes wrong between a corrupt governor and a ruthless drug lord, ex-special forces operative Doc (Grillo) is caught in the crosshairs. Now, with his family in danger, Doc must take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect the one good thing in his life, his young daughter, “Little Dixie.”

Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille at 2023 Golden Globes

