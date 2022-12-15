Trailer, release date unveiled for Tulsa filmmaker John Swab's 'Little Dixie'

A release date (Feb. 3) also was announced for “Little Dixie,” which will be available in select theaters, on digital and on demand.

When a deal goes wrong between a corrupt governor and a ruthless drug lord, ex-special forces operative Doc (Grillo) is caught in the crosshairs. Now, with his family in danger, Doc must take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect the one good thing in his life, his young daughter, “Little Dixie.”