Trailer, images released for 'Stillwater' movie

Matt Damon stars as "Bill" in director Tom McCarthy's "Stillwater," an upcoming Focus Features release. Jessica Forde/Focus Features
Camille Cottin is "Virginie", Matt Damon is "Bill" and Lilou Siauvaud is "Maya" in director Tom McCarthy's "Stillwater," an upcoming Focus Features release. Jessica Forde/Focus Features
Matt Damon plays an Oklahoma oil field worker in “Stillwater,” a motion picture scheduled for July 30 release.
Focus Features has released a trailer and two images from the film.
“I’m trying to get my little girl out of jail,” Damon’s character says at the beginning of the trailer. “That’s all I give a damn about.”
In the crime drama, Damon’s character travels to France in an an attempt to free a daughter who has been wrongly imprisoned.
Scenes from the movie were filmed in Stillwater, Guthrie, Arcadia, Chickasha and El Reno. The words “Stillwater” can be seen on a water tower in the trailer.
Photos: Filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" begins.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An antique car is backed into place down a dirt road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Robert De Niro films a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An actor stands on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A man sits on a porch across the street as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An actor squats on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Security personnel spot photographers and spectators as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro is seen on the set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," s story set in early 20th century Osage County.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
