Trailer, images released for 'Stillwater' movie

Matt Damon plays an Oklahoma oil field worker in “Stillwater,” a motion picture scheduled for July 30 release.

Focus Features has released a trailer and two images from the film.

“I’m trying to get my little girl out of jail,” Damon’s character says at the beginning of the trailer. “That’s all I give a damn about.”

In the crime drama, Damon’s character travels to France in an an attempt to free a daughter who has been wrongly imprisoned.

Scenes from the movie were filmed in Stillwater, Guthrie, Arcadia, Chickasha and El Reno. The words “Stillwater” can be seen on a water tower in the trailer.

