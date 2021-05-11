 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trailer, images released for 'Stillwater' movie
0 comments
alert featured

Trailer, images released for 'Stillwater' movie

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Damon plays an Oklahoma oil field worker in “Stillwater,” a motion picture scheduled for July 30 release.

Focus Features has released a trailer and two images from the film.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’m trying to get my little girl out of jail,” Damon’s character says at the beginning of the trailer. “That’s all I give a damn about.”

In the crime drama, Damon’s character travels to France in an an attempt to free a daughter who has been wrongly imprisoned.

Scenes from the movie were filmed in Stillwater, Guthrie, Arcadia, Chickasha and El Reno. The words “Stillwater” can be seen on a water tower in the trailer.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Matt Damon hopes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: 'Twister' was a passion project for Tulsa World’s Michael Noble Jr.
Movies

Watch Now: 'Twister' was a passion project for Tulsa World’s Michael Noble Jr.

  • Updated

Michael Noble Jr., the Tulsa World’s newest staff photographer, was just 2 when “Twister” was released. He fell in love with “Twister” after randomly seeing it on television. He began renting a VHS tape of the film — same store, same tape — over and over again.

Watch Now - 'Twister' at 25: Let's go for a spin with stories about Wakita and storm chaser vehicle from shot-in-Oklahoma movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News