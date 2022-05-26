'Top Gun: Maverick' actor with local ties appearing in pre-movie Q&A at Circle Cinema

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Jay Ellis has history in Tulsa, and he shared some of that history with Circle Cinema.

Circle Cinema arranged a brief question-and-answer session with Ellis and the video Q&A was recorded so it could play before all screenings of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Circle Cinema.

Beginning Monday, May 30, the video will start 15 minutes before all “Top Gun: Maverick” show times. Go to circlecinema.org for show times.

In the video, Ellis talks about growing up in Tulsa, what it was like on the film set and how exciting it is for the movie to be released to great acclaim after experiencing many delays.

An advisory from Circle Cinema said Ellis went to high school at Metro Christian and Booker T. Washington while his father was stationed here in the military. After high school, he played basketball and was student body president at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.

Ellis’ resume includes being a cast member in “The Game” and “Insecure.” He won an NAACP Image Award for his work in the latter.

