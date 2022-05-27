To celebrate Weird Al's return, here's your A-to-Z guide to the shot-in-Tulsa movie 'UHF'

Ready for another Weird Al Yankovic movie?

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is expected to arrive this fall. It tells the parody artist’s life story and will star someone other than Weird Al.

Who? Keep reading.

Anyhow, Tulsa is a chapter in Yankovic’s life. He starred in “UHF,” a 1989 movie that was shot in Tulsa. You can read a 30th anniversary interview with him here.

Because Weird Al is returning to Tulsa for a June 1 performance at Tulsa Theater, here’s an A-to-Z refresher course on “UHF” and his Tulsa history.

A: August: Osage County. Julianne Nicholson is playing Yankovic’s mom in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” She was in the cast of the 2013 shot-in-Oklahoma film “August: Osage County.”

B: Big Edna’s Burger World: An early “UHF” scene showed Yankovic and his pal, played by David Bowe, working at a fictional food joint, Big Edna’s Burger World. Now the location (6835 E. 15th St.) is home to the Knotty Pig, a barbecue and burger restaurant.

C: Crazy Ernie: A faux commercial for car dealer Crazy Ernie appeared in “UHF.” Footage for the commercial was shot at 4700 S. Memorial. Then: Ernie Miller Pontiac. Now: Marc Miller Buick GMC.

D: Dr. Demento: A radio host who played a role in Yankovic’s rise to prominence, Dr. Demento made a cameo appearance in “UHF.” He is being played by Rainn Wilson in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

E: Emo Philips: A comedian and actor, Philips appeared in a bloody “UHF” scene. He is a guest on Yankovic’s current tour.

F: Fish: “Wheel of Fish” was among TV game shows portrayed in “UHF.” Spin a wheel. Get a fish. The fish on the wheel came from White River Fish Market.

G: Galleria: The long-gone Kensington Galleria at 71st and Lewis was home base for the “UHF” folks during the making of the film. Some extras came from nearby Oral Roberts University.

H: Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, best known for bringing Harry Potter to life on theater screens, is playing the title role in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

I: Indiana Jones: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was among multiple films/TV shows parodied in “UHF.” Another parody: “Conan the Librarian.”

J: Jay Levey: Yankovic’s manager since 1981, Levey directed “UHF” and teamed with Yankovic to write the script. Levey also played the title role in a “Ghandi II” movie parody that was part of “UHF.”

K: Kuni’s Karate School: Gedde Watanabe of “Sixteen Candles” and “ER” fame played Kuni. His karate school was located at 114 W. Archer St., now home to Welltown Brewing. It’s across the block from Tulsa Theater, where Yankovic will soon perform. A downtown church at Ninth and Boulder doubled for City Hall in “UHF.”

L: Luke: Is there a more famous soap opera couple than Luke and Laura of “General Hospital?” Anthony Geary rose to fame on the strength of being Luke in the daytime soap. He played the (he’s-got-a-secret) character Philo in “UHF,” and his workshop was Jimmy Houston Productions.

M: Michael Richards: In 1989, Richards made his debut as Cosmo Kramer on “Seinfeld.” He spent a chunk of the previous year in Tulsa filming scenes as wacky janitor Stanley Spadowski in “UHF.” “Seinfeld” premiered 16 days before “UHF” in 1989.

N: Nanny: Fran Drescher was four years away from starring in the TV series “The Nanny” when she played a secretary/reporter in “UHF.”

O: Television station OETA and Oaklawn Cemetery (11th and Peoria): “UHF” scenes were shot at both places.

P: Poodles: Among programs on the fictional UHF station was “Raul’s Wild Kingdom.” Raul was played by Trinidad Silva, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in California before all of his “UHF” scenes were shot. He heaved poodles from an upper-floor window in one of his completed scenes, but no animals were harmed during the making of the film. The scene was shot at 330 E. 11th St. “UHF” was dedicated to Silva.

Q: Quiz shows: Quiz shows and game shows were among oddball programs on the fictional UHF station in the film. A sampling: “Lice is Right,” “Beat the Loan Shark,” “You Bet Your Pink Slip,” “Leave it to Bigfoot,” “The Flying Pope,” “Buddha Knows Best,” “My Three Mutants” and “The Wonderful World of Phlegm.”

R: Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl Lanes appeared briefly in “UHF” as the site of “Bowling for Burgers.” Now the former bowling alley on Route 66 is home to One Hope Tulsa Ministries.

S: Spatula City: A Warehouse Market at 6300 S. Peoria Ave. served as the fictional spatula store in “UHF.” Now it’s a Cox Cashsaver grocery store.

T: Transmitter: Channel 62 is the UHF station in the film. Don’t bother going on an expedition to find the station. A KGTO radio transmitter site near 49th West Avenue and Edison Street is all that’s left as a reminder.

U: Uncle Harvey: Scenes at Uncle Harvey’s home were shot at a residence at 6636 S. Knoxville.

V: Victoria Jackson: Jackson played Yankovic’s love interest and was among the best-known actors in “UHF” because she was a popular cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” The apartment complex her “UHF” character lived in is now The Arden Hills apartments (near Uncle Harvey’s place) at 4322 E. 66th St. Her character was a dental hygienist who worked at 7335 S. Lewis, now the Southern Oaks office complex.

W: Whistle, train: The Green Country Model Railroaders Association of Tulsa got a shout-out in the “UHF” credits for providing a model railroad used in the film.

X: X marks the spot for past and present film projects: A “UHF” scene was shot at Tulsa International Airport. A scene for the upcoming “Tulsa King” series starring Sylvester Stallone was shot at the airport in March. Yankovic parodied Rambo in “UHF” and hoped to get Stallone to make a cameo appearance. It didn’t happen.

Y: Yodeler: A telethon at the end of “UHF” featured all sorts of zany acts, including upside down yodeler Charles Marsh, who, according to Yankovic, had been a stand-on-his-head guitar player at a Turner Turnpike tollgate.

Z: Zero profit?:Nah. “UHF,” released during a time when “Batman” and other summer of ’89 movies were conquering the box office, vanished quickly from theaters. But the film gained momentum on movie channels and in the home video market to develop a cult following. It was love at second sight.

