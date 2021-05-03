Tim Reid Greenwood Film Series coming to Circle Cinema

Actor, director, producer and comedian Tim Reid is coming to Tulsa for a free June 5 film event that World Stage Theatre Company is hosting in partnership with the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission and Circle Cinema.

A news release announcing the event said Reid is bringing two important stories of the African American experience to Circle Cinema for the Race Massacre Centennial — his Greenwood documentary (“Legacy of a People: The Day They Bombed the Promised Land”) and his feature film (“Once Upon a Time When We Were Colored”) based on a book by Tulsan Clifton Taulbert.

The release said that, following the films, there will be a “talk-back” segment with Reid and Taulbert to explore the stories and the process of creating the films. For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

The event event also will showcase the spoken word talents of ArtistJoe from California and two short films, “Stone Mansion” by Jan Johnsen Goldberger and “Buffalo Soldiers: A Quest for Freedom” by the Isabelle Brothers.

As an actor, Reid is best known for his work as Venus Flytrap in “WKRP in Cincinnati” and roles as Marcel “Downtown” Brown on “Simon & Simon,” Ray Campbell on “Sister, Sister” and William Barnett on “That ‘70s Show.”