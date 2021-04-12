Tim Blake Nelson to talk career, 'Watchmen'

The Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity will host a virtual conversation with award-winning actor-writer-directer Tim Blake Nelson, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 19.

“An Evening with Tim Blake Nelson” will feature Nelson talking about his career, focusing on his recent work in the HBO miniseries “Watchmen,” which focuses on events surrounding the Tulsa Race Massacre. Mark Frank, associate professor and coordinator of Theatre at TCC, will interview Nelson and facilitate a Q&A.

Registration is required via Zoom, and attendance is limited. To register: zoom.us.

Tulsa native Nelson has appeared in over 80 films including “Lincoln,” “Holes,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “O Brother Where Art Thou?” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in which he played the title role.

His plays include “The Grey Zone” and “Eye of God,” both of which Nelson adapted and directed for the screen. Other film directing credits include “O,” “Leaves of Grass,” and “Anesthesia.” His most recent play, “Socrates,” premiered at New York’s Public Theater in 2019.

