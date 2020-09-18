This week's new movies in theaters: kidnapping thrillers, drive-in diversions and K-Pop

There are no new movies from studios like Warner Bros. or Disney as more titles move further back on the schedule, but there are still some new indie films and some retro drive-in titles opening.
‘Infidel’
Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) plays an outspoken American journalist who visits the Middle East and is kidnapped, forcing his wife to seek his release with little government help.
‘Alone’
A woman looking for a fresh start after a tragedy gets in the car to get away, only to be abducted by a killer she must try to outrun in a dense forest. Playing at Cinergy Tulsa.
‘Scary Movie Mondays’ at the drive-in
Admiral Twin Drive-In is opening back up on Mondays each week temporarily for a “Scary Movie Mondays” promotion, and this week’s presentation is the 1987 teen vampire flick “Lost Boys” set for about 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. There’s a special ticket-pricing deal for these events: the usual $7 per person, or $14 for a carload.
‘Moonlight Drive-in’ at Circle Cinema
This new series at Circle Cinema finds the back parking lot being used for up to 35 vehicles to watch a movie on its new portable screen. This week’s movie is the comedy “Moonrise Kingdom,” playing about 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 18-19 (with Saturday’s screening including a lead-in performance, inspired by the film, from Tulsa Opera). The price will be $20 per vehicle, which can hold as many people as there are seats. Tickets can be purchased online at circlecinema.org.
‘Break the Silence: The Movie’
The fourth film featuring the K-Pop sensation BTS gives the chance to witness their “Dynamite” and more on the biggest screen possible. Playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Cinemark Tulsa and AMC Southroads 20.
