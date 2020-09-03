 Skip to main content
This week's new movies in theaters: It's all about 'Tenet' and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

This week's new movies in theaters: It's all about 'Tenet' and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last week at 43, is honored with showings of his 2013 breakout film role in "42" beginning this weekend at three area theaters. 

 Evan Agostini, Invision, AP

Nearly all of Tulsa's theaters are open again this weekend, just in time for the most anticipated movie of this pandemic year, along with a throwback film showing as a tribute following the death last week of Chadwick Boseman.

‘Tenet’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's mind-bending spy thriller arrives in theaters, and at some of Tulsa's largest theaters this weekend, it will be playing upwards of half of the auditoriums.

‘42’

This 2013 biopic telling the story of baseball great Jackie Robinson and the integration of Major League Baseball was the breakout role for Boseman, who died last week of cancer at 43. These tribute showings to the "Black Panther" star can be found beginning Friday, Sept. 4, at AMC Southroads 20, AMC Tulsa Hills and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.

‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, this documentary makes a Circle Cinema virtual debut (go to the website at circlecinema.org for a rental). It tells of the president making a connection with artists like Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers, who went from campaign supporters/performers to guests of the White House following the upset election.

