This week's new movies in theaters: films that are scary, romantic, sad and silent

Nearly all of Tulsa’s theaters are open again this weekend, still showing “Tenet” on most screens but making room for a horror classic at the drive-in, a new romantic comedy and other film events.

‘Scary Movie Mondays’ at the drive-in

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, Admiral Twin Drive-In is opening back up on Mondays each week temporarily for a “Scary Movie Mondays” promotion, and this first week’s presentation is a 40th anniversary screening of “The Shining” when the sun goes down, or about 8 p.m. There’s a special ticket-pricing deal for these events: the usual $7 per person, or $14 for a carload. A new horror film arrives Mondays in September and through Oct. 5.

‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’

When a young woman sees her latest relationship crumble, she creates an art gallery at which those who have experienced breakups can leave small tokens from past relationships.

‘Blackbird’

Susan Sarandon plays a terminally ill woman who brings together her family before her death in this drama that also features Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson and Sam Neill. Playing at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 14-15, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.