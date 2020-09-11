This week's new movies in theaters: films that are scary, romantic, sad and silent

Nearly all of Tulsa’s theaters are open again this weekend, still showing “Tenet” on most screens but making room for a horror classic at the drive-in, a new romantic comedy and other film events.
‘Scary Movie Mondays’ at the drive-in
Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, Admiral Twin Drive-In is opening back up on Mondays each week temporarily for a “Scary Movie Mondays” promotion, and this first week’s presentation is a 40th anniversary screening of “The Shining” when the sun goes down, or about 8 p.m. There’s a special ticket-pricing deal for these events: the usual $7 per person, or $14 for a carload. A new horror film arrives Mondays in September and through Oct. 5.
‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’
When a young woman sees her latest relationship crumble, she creates an art gallery at which those who have experienced breakups can leave small tokens from past relationships.
‘Blackbird’
Susan Sarandon plays a terminally ill woman who brings together her family before her death in this drama that also features Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson and Sam Neill. Playing at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 14-15, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
‘Virtual cinema: Second Saturday Silents’
Circle Cinema will present Buster Keaton’s 1923 comedy “Three Ages” as its monthly silent-film event online for free, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube channel and remaining there afterward. It includes accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the Circle’s theater pipe organ.
Other virtual screenings are available from Circle Cinema, including rentals through the website at circlecinema.org like “Stevie Nicks: 24K Gold” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Michael Smith
