'The Sneak Over': Private premiere set for film with local flavor

It’s the summer before fifth grade.
Henry Hudson hasn’t found his place in the world.
Then he meets a group of immature film geeks who give him the courage to lead a battle against the neighborhood bullies and finally become one of the guys.
That’s the story explored in “The Sneak Over.” It’s a movie from Tulsa-based Fat Cat Skinny Dog Productions with cast members from Oklahoma and Texas. Principle photography took place in the summer of 2019 with post-production continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic. A private premiere for cast and crew is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 30, at AMC Tulsa Hills.
Producer Tracie Burgess said distribution options were weighed for “The Sneak Over” and a partnership with Princ Films was reached. She said the movie will be distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada with a release date in April and negotiations ongoing internationally.
“The Sneak Over” was partly funded by way of a Kickstarter campaign, according to writer and director Brandon Bergin, who said this about the film: “Oklahoma is a land of storytellers, and it is the perfect location for budget-friendly filmmaking. We were able to shoot our family-friendly film, ‘The Sneak Over,’ in Tulsa with a talented local cast and crew.”
Bergin said roles included four boys age 12 and younger, which is challenging to find no matter where you shoot. Instead of conducting a costly nationwide talent search, the filmmakers turned to Oklahoma City casting director Chris Freihofer.
“He was able to cast the entire movie with actors from Oklahoma and Texas without blowing the budget,” Bergin said, adding that the film also sourced locally owned RED and Blackmagic camera systems, as well as all the grip and lighting gear needed from Tulsa-based MaxPromedia.
“With all the resources and talent in the area, it’s not surprising we can make quality feature films in Oklahoma, but it still makes me smile when people see our work and say, ‘That was made in Oklahoma?’”