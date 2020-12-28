 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The Sneak Over': Private premiere set for film with local flavor

'The Sneak Over': Private premiere set for film with local flavor

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s the summer before fifth grade.

Henry Hudson hasn’t found his place in the world.

Then he meets a group of immature film geeks who give him the courage to lead a battle against the neighborhood bullies and finally become one of the guys.

That’s the story explored in “The Sneak Over.” It’s a movie from Tulsa-based Fat Cat Skinny Dog Productions with cast members from Oklahoma and Texas. Principle photography took place in the summer of 2019 with post-production continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic. A private premiere for cast and crew is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 30, at AMC Tulsa Hills.

Producer Tracie Burgess said distribution options were weighed for “The Sneak Over” and a partnership with Princ Films was reached. She said the movie will be distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada with a release date in April and negotiations ongoing internationally.

“The Sneak Over” was partly funded by way of a Kickstarter campaign, according to writer and director Brandon Bergin, who said this about the film: “Oklahoma is a land of storytellers, and it is the perfect location for budget-friendly filmmaking. We were able to shoot our family-friendly film, ‘The Sneak Over,’ in Tulsa with a talented local cast and crew.”

Bergin said roles included four boys age 12 and younger, which is challenging to find no matter where you shoot. Instead of conducting a costly nationwide talent search, the filmmakers turned to Oklahoma City casting director Chris Freihofer.

“He was able to cast the entire movie with actors from Oklahoma and Texas without blowing the budget,” Bergin said, adding that the film also sourced locally owned RED and Blackmagic camera systems, as well as all the grip and lighting gear needed from Tulsa-based MaxPromedia.

“With all the resources and talent in the area, it’s not surprising we can make quality feature films in Oklahoma, but it still makes me smile when people see our work and say, ‘That was made in Oklahoma?’”

Moving forward from 2020: Can we safely get these things back in 2021?

Gallery: Tulsans of the year — These people gave us hope

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Mom, daughter teammates in 'The Sneak Over'

Tracie Burgess is a producer on the locally produced film “The Sneak Over” and her daughter, Katie Burgess, is among actors in the movie. Tracie Burgess answered two questions in conjunction with the film’s upcoming private premiere for cast and crew.

In your opinion, what will people find to like about this movie?

“The Sneak Over” is a family film that tells a story about a boy, Henry Hudson, trying to find a friend group before fifth grade starts. It combines live action with a comic book animation theme. “TSO” hits on some key middle school issues like the struggle with fitting in, bullies, redemption and what makes any boy laugh hysterically — flatulence. We’re very proud to say this film was conceived and born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, through writer/director Brandon Bergin, Bob Dodd, Todd Roberts and myself. We all have deep roots here and are looking forward to being key players in the growth of the film industry in Oklahoma.

Was it fun for mom and daughter to both be involved in the film?

Katie has been in the business for over 10 years. She started acting in theater at the age of 8. By 10, she was doing commercials and at 11 she booked her first film.

Every job Katie has done has been in Oklahoma with the exception of training. We traveled to Texas for a couple of summers, then Los Angeles. Through Katie’s experiences, I, too, have learned so much. Working on low-budget independent films takes all hands on deck. As Katie’s “guardian on set” I just wanted to make myself useful so I jumped in wherever needed. I found the whole process fascinating and wanted to learn more about the pre-production and post-production stages. “TSO” was our inauguration as a mother/daughter team in filmmaking. Katie will be graduating this spring from Pepperdine University with a degree in advertising. Her first love is acting, and with the merge of her advertising/marketing skills, I have no doubt that our future endeavors as a team hold many promises.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News