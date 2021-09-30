 Skip to main content
'The People Under the Stairs' screening at Circle Cinema will include panel discussion
  Updated
Wes Craven

Filmmaker Wes Craven was responsible for "The People Under the Stairs," which will be screened Saturday, Oct. 2 at Circle Cinema. AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

 Matt Sayles

“The People Under the Stairs,” a 1991 film written and directed by Wes Craven, will be screened 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Circle Cinema.

A panel discussion will follow. The discussion will be led by Kris Rose and will feature guest panelists Devin Williams, Jeremie White and Keith Da Sneak Daniels.

Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org. Masks are required for the Night Hag/Circle Cinema event.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

