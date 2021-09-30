'The People Under the Stairs' screening at Circle Cinema will include panel discussion

“The People Under the Stairs,” a 1991 film written and directed by Wes Craven, will be screened 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Circle Cinema.
A panel discussion will follow. The discussion will be led by Kris Rose and will feature guest panelists Devin Williams, Jeremie White and Keith Da Sneak Daniels.
Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org. Masks are required for the Night Hag/Circle Cinema event.
