'The Outsiders' movie getting restoration, theatrical re-release

A 4K restoration of “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” will be released theatrically in the U.S. and Canada Sept. 26 with tickets going on sale this week.

Danny O'Connor of the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa posted on social media that the film will be shown Sept. 25 on the lawn of the museum and then again on Sept. 26 in partnership with Circle Cinema.

“The Outsiders” is a 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film that was shot in Tulsa. The film, which helped launch the careers of a stable of young actors, was based on a 1967 novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton.

An announcement from Warner Bros., STUDIOCANAL and American Zoetrope said Coppola’s latest, definitive version of “The Outsiders” was created to give fans more of the action that took place in Hinton’s book. The updated version of the film will include new music and several scenes cut from the theatrical version. The scenes were reconstructed from original camera negatives.

“‘The Outsiders The Complete Novel’ came about after meeting students over the years who repeatedly asked me why certain scenes from S.E. Hinton’s wonderful book were missing from the theatrical version,” Coppola said in a news release.