Greasers sometimes can’t help but be rascals.

Greasers and socs are rival groups in Tulsa author S.E. Hinton’s groundbreaking 1967 young adult novel “The Outsiders.”

In 1982, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was drawn to Tulsa, where he adapted the book into a film populated by a destined-for-stardom cast of young greaser actors: Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon and Emilio Estevez.

“The Outsiders” — the movie version — is on the verge of turning 40. The film was released March 25, 1983.

Interest in “The Outsiders” has been ratcheted up by the opening of the Outsiders House Museum in 2019. Howell returned for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and has been a loyal endorser since.

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., is a former filming location. The Curtis brothers — Sodapop (Lowe), Ponyboy (Howell) and Darry (Swayze) — “lived” there during the making of “The Outsiders.”

An almost-forgotten gem, the Outsiders House lapsed into wretched condition before it was purchased by House of Pain music artist Danny O’Connor, who has felt a kinship to characters in “The Outsiders” since tagging along with a friend to see the film when he was 13. The home has since been gutted, restored and stocked with memorabilia related to Hinton and “The Outsiders.”

Jack White and Billy Idol were among celebrities who donated to the restoration. Among celebrity visitors since the museum’s opening: freshly minted Oscar recipient Brendan Fraser, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scott Caan, Soleil Moon Frye, soc actor Darren Dalton, Dillon, and the bands Green Day and Dropkick Murphys.

You never know who you might see there — and you never know who could be showing visitors around the museum. Maybe it’s someone who was in the film.

One of the interesting-but-makes-sense quirks of the Outsiders House “helper” roster: Some are connected directly to the film, and some are connected only by heartstrings. Amy Osborn Young was an extra in “The Outsiders.” Joe Cervantez was an extra who became an unofficial set photographer and now sells his exclusive photos at the museum.

Other extras sometimes pop in and share their recollections to enhance the museum experience for visitors. “The Outsiders” plays on a television in the living room of the Outsiders House. The movie gets paused on specific scenes so extras can point themselves out and elaborate on the visual.

“Usually when I am talking to people, I will mention that Joe is an extra,” Young said. “They say ‘What scene are you in? Can I see your scene?’ You can tell a shift in the storytelling when they realize we have someone in the house who was actually in the movie. They just light up.”

This story started with a line about how greasers sometimes can’t help but be rascals. About that: Young was 13 when she was an unpaid extra in a scene that was shot at the Admiral Twin drive-in theater.

“We got to sit in a police car between takes because it was so cold,” she said. “My greaser boyfriend, whatever his name was, turned the siren on and he turned the lights on, so two times they had to cut and come over and say ‘Get out of the car.’ We didn’t get to sit in the car anymore.”

The Outsiders House sometimes hosts events for extras from the film. A list of known extras — with the scenes in which they appeared and contact information — is maintained.

The passion fans have for “The Outsiders” extends to the extras. Fans want to meet extras and they bring items to be signed, according to Young. Among extras who stop by on occasion is Terri Wantiez, who walks down the sidewalk past Dillon, Macchio and Howell in the opening scene of the original film (a different scene launches the movie in “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel”).

Young became an extra by being in the right place, or the wrong place, at the right time. Young was riding around the Admiral Twin with a friend and a friend’s mom who hoped to get her car into the movie. No luck.

They tried again the next night, but Young’s friend didn’t join them due to a babysitting gig. Young, wearing an Owasso band jacket, got out of the car and joined others who were walking around.

“Hey, Owasso band,” yelled someone with the film who wanted to get Young’s attention.

A “what the heck are you doing?” conversation led to Young being asked if she wanted to be in the film.

“He said, ‘If you want, go down to wardrobe and tell them you are going to be a greaser’s girlfriend and come back up here and they will put you to work.’ My gosh. I never ran so fast in my life.”

All dressed up in the wardrobe trailer, Young asked, “What about my leather jacket?”

Recalled Young: “They said ‘Oh honey, you are just a greaser’s girlfriend.’ That was just a nice way of calling me a soc. A bunch of people at the museum have told me ‘You know you’re a soc, right?’ No, I was a greaser’s girlfriend.”

Young said being an extra resulted in her “four seconds of fame.” She never again encountered the extra who played her greaser boyfriend, but maybe he’ll visit the museum someday.

Young also has stories about meeting some of the cast members and throwing a football back and forth with them. She suffered an embarrassing fall when Howell overthrew a pass, but Howell showed her a neat way to help someone to their feet that she still employs today.

“They were young and so handsome and gold — because they were all green,” Young said. “They were all young, so they weren’t full of themselves at all.”

Many of the museum’s staffers were recruited by Michael Fellwock and have some kind of personal attachment to “The Outsiders.” Dana Ludwig wasn’t an extra, but ask to hear her fun story about meeting the pre-fame cast.

Cervantez grew up in the neighborhood where much of “The Outsiders” was shot and he was educated at the nearby school Coppola used for a production office. Cervantez and his car appeared in the film — and his car got paid more than he did. He shows up, looking like a bad dude, in the background of an early fight scene at the Pines.

“It was fun to participate it and fun to take pictures,” Cervantez said, indicating he roamed all over with his camera and no one ever told him to leave.

“I would just boldly go into the makeup trailer and, I guess because I was so bold, the makeup artist must have thought I was hired to take pictures. I just walked up to whoever was sitting in the makeup chair and shoot their picture. I would come and go. I just walked right in there like I was doing what I was supposed to be doing.”

Cervantez tells museum visitors about his interactions with actors (“when I first saw Rob Lowe, I thought he would be stuck up and think he was hot stuff, but he wasn’t like that at all”) and how he misjudged one of the actor’s futures.

“I didn’t think Tom Cruise was going to amount to anything because of that ugly front tooth that he had,” Cervantez said. “I didn’t know he had it made like that for the movie. Every time I saw him, I thought “This guy isn’t going to make it as an actor. Look at his teeth.’ So I thought there’s no need to waste any film on him.”

Why are we still talking about “The Outsiders” 40 years after it hit theater screens?

“It’s a movie that everybody can relate to,” Young said. “Whether you are a have or a have not, which is the socs and the greasers, I feel like everybody that watches the movie can relate to it in some way, shape or form. I wanted to come up here to the museum because I have that connection with the movie. I never even read the book until I finished filming. I told my mom that she had to go buy me ‘The Outsiders’ book so I can read it and that was the first book I read from cover to cover. My mom was like ‘what did you do with my daughter?’ because when I came home, I wanted her to go buy me a book.”

Said museum volunteer Kerri Teusink Johnson, “A lot of young teens that come in here say it’s the first book they have read.”

Young said she has given a lot of museum tours where guests cried.

“I won’t tell you who it is,” she said. “But there was one famous person, a musician, and there were lots of tears.”

