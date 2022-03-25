 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Outsiders' actor Matt Dillon tours Outsiders House Museum

A high-profile greaser paid a visit to the Outsiders House Museum.

Matt Dillon, who played Dallas Winston in the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” returned Thursday to Tulsa and visited with “The Outsiders” author S.E. Hinton.

Dillon toured the Outsiders House Museum and became the latest former cast member of “The Outsiders” to autograph a wall inside the former filming location.

“It was a day that I’ll never forget," Danny O'Connor, founder and executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, said.

"Dallas Winston was the character that I most identified with in the movie so needless to say reuniting with Matt Dillon here in Tulsa at the Outsiders House Museum was a dream come true. And the fact that he said he loved what we had done here to preserve the legacy of 'The Outsiders' for future generations made all of this more than worthwhile. I can now die a happy man. Stay Gold, Tulsa."

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., served as the home of a greaser family (the Curtis Brothers) in the film.

O’Connor, a fan of "The Outsiders" 'and a music artist from the hip-hop band House of Pain, purchased the home and transformed it into a museum dedicated to “The Outsiders” and Hinton.

Dillon was at the forefront of a group of young actors whose careers were juiced by their work in “The Outsiders.” The cast also included C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane. Music artist and actor Leif Garrett was an established star before he was cast in the film.

Dillon also starred in two other film adaptations of Hinton novels, “Tex” and “Rumble Fish.”

Tulsa World Scene: A turn for The Wurst

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

