The Imaginaries following movie adventure with Venue Shrine show

Fresh off a movie experience, the Oklahoma music group The Imaginaries (husband and wife Shane Henry and Maggie McClure) will perform Sept. 14 at the Venue Shrine.

Three questions with The Imaginaries:

1. Your new song “Things Are Gonna Be Alright” was released Sept. 9. What should people know about the song?

Shane: “I wrote this song a few years ago while going through some serious health issues from an appendectomy surgery. I had never experienced the empathy and the serious concern my family had for my health and well-being. While I was at home recovering, I had a restless night and ended up going into my studio at 4 a.m., and the song just wrote itself. A few months later, I finished the bridge with my co-writer, Jeff Silbar. I wanted to comfort my family and let them know that things were going to be all right, and I honestly needed to convince myself of that, as well. Little did we know that a worldwide pandemic was about to hit, and the song has really taken on a new meaning since. With all the struggle and uncertainty in the world, it’s a relevant message that a lot of people need to hear right now.”

2. The shot-in-Oklahoma movie “A Cowgirl’s Song” premiered late last month on Netflix. In addition to being producers on the film, you also wrote and produced the soundtrack and appeared in the film along with Cheryl Ladd, Darci Lynne and Savannah Lee May. What’s your takeaway from that experience?

Maggie: “This whole process was a huge learning experience, and we loved it. We were involved from the beginning with director/ writer Timothy Armstrong as he was writing the script. It was a unique experience co-writing the songs with Tim to fit the script and characters. The whole project was 16 months of hard work but very rewarding. It was so great to work with Cheryl, Darci and Savannah. They are all so talented and did a phenomenal job singing and really brought the songs to life.”

3. You’re coming to Tulsa for a show at the Venue Shrine. What can people expect?

Maggie: “We will be performing original songs from our debut album and a few from the ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ soundtrack, as well as debuting our new single, ‘Things Are Gonna Be Alright’ and playing a couple other brand new songs. We are excited to come back to Tulsa with our full band!”

Featured video: