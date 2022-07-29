'Tex' at 40: Director Tim Hunter, S.E. Hinton recall film that launched flurry of shot-in-Oklahoma movies

Based on a novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, 1983’s “The Outsiders” is the most well-known film to be shot in Tulsa.

But the greasers vs. socs tale wasn’t the first (or last) Hinton book to become a shot-in-the-metro-area motion picture.

The movie that got the ball rolling was “Tex,” a 1982 adaptation of a Hinton novel filmed in Bixby, Broken Arrow and Tulsa. “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish” were released in 1983. “That Was Then... This is Now,” a fourth film inspired by Hinton source material, was shot in Minnesota and was released in 1985.

The film that launched the Hinton flurry is 40. “Tex” was released July 30, 1982.

Aside from Hinton, the common denominator in “Tex,” “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish” is actor Matt Dillon, who starred in all three films. Emilio Estevez, who was in “Tex” and “The Outsiders,” starred in “That Was Then... This is Now” and wrote the screenplay. His father, Martin Sheen, purchased the rights to the film.

With help from Hinton and director Tim Hunter, who responded to questions via email, let’s dig into “Tex.”

Origin story

Hunter made his directorial debut on “Tex” and co-wrote the screenplay with Charles S. Haas. Previously, Hunter and Haas co-wrote the 1979 film “Over the Edge.” They talked to many youths while doing homework for that film.

Said Hunter: “With all the kids we talked to researching ‘Over The Edge,’ S.E. Hinton was the only writer they read. Nobody else. They (each) said that she had captured their lives.

“We read all three books that were in print — great books all — and I was smart enough to call her publisher to see if there was anything else in the pipeline. They sent me ‘Tex’ in galleys.”

Why did Hunter choose “Tex” over the other books?

“That story clicked with me,” he said. “Some go, some stay. ... If you choose one way, you give up another.”

Matt Dillon

Dillon had been in three movies (“Over the Edge,” “My Bodyguard,” “Little Darlings”) before coming to Oklahoma to be in “Tex.” He was the only actor considered for his role in the film. He starred opposite Jim Metzler as high school-age brothers who try to raise themselves minus parental supervision.

“Matt, who Jonathan Kaplan discovered at 15 in New York City, was super good in ‘Over The Edge,’ which we shot outside of Denver in 1979. Even at 15, Matt clearly had star power and he was a naturally great actor to boot. Charlie and I gave him ‘Tex,’ the book. He read it and agreed to be a part of the project.”

While on set for the film, Dillon told the Tulsa World he always hated school and especially disliked teachers, but he liked Hinton’s books. “They were the only books I read because they were about other kids that didn’t like school, either. I could relate to them.”

In a separate interview with the Tulsa Tribune, Dillon said he liked Hinton because she is “real.”

“I like things that are gritty and a little rough-edged,” he said. “I liked ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Rocky.’ They were realistic. I liked ‘Star Wars,’ too, but I can’t relate to spaceships shooting at each other. I like movies I can relate to.”

Making the deal

It was reported in 1981 that Hinton had rejected offers for her books to be turned into films. She was initially turned off by the possibility of Walt Disney Productions tackling “Tex.”

“When a Disney executive convinced me they weren’t going to make ‘Tex Meets the Seven Dwarfs,’ I got a little interested,” she said.

Credit horsepower for the deal getting done.

“I had been asked for the movie rights to ‘The Outsiders’ many times, but turned them down,” Hinton said this week. “When I turned the rights to ‘Tex’ down, the next thing I knew I had a Disney executive on my doorstep pleading their cause. After bargaining with him a while, I said ‘I have a horse that’s perfect for the horse part.’ He said, ‘He’s got the part.’ And I said, ‘You’ve got the book.’”

The horse she had in mind was her own.

“My horse Toyota plays Rowdy, Tex’s horse, in the movie,” Hinton said. “I had raised him from a colt. He responded to voice commands, he was a champion jumper and he loved the limelight. He just knew all the lights, cameras and on-lookers were for him. And he loved Matt Dillon.”

Hinton had met Dillon the previous fall in New York City. Dillon’s character was required to ride a horse in the film. Problem: He didn’t know how to ride.

“He came to Bixby a few weeks early, and I gave him riding lessons,” Hinton said.

Toyota was a natural actor in his film debut. “He was in a scene and never even looked at the camera,” Hinton told the Tulsa Tribune when the movie was being filmed.

Filling roles

Casting took place in New York and Los Angeles. Hunter said many actors auditioned for the part of Tex’ girlfriend, Jamie.

“Holly Hunter read for it in New York, but she was over 20 — too old for Matt, we regretfully concluded,” he said. “No one seemed right. At the last minute, my ex-wife, Cindi, spotted Meg Tilly’s picture in a pile of almost-discarded head shots. We called her in — she had braces on — and that was it.”

“Tex” was Tilly’s second film. She appeared as a dancer in 1980’s “Fame.” She was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in 1985’s “Agnes of God.”

Some Harvard people the director knew from from his student film days wound up in “Tex.” Frances Lee McCain played the school employee who doles out punishment to Dillon’s character. Her next two films (maybe you’ve heard of them?) were “Footloose” and “Gremlins.” Hinton made a cameo as a teacher. Hunter said they used a lot of local talent and were helped by many folks in the area “and everyone was wonderful.”

Phil Brock of Tulsa played the drug-dealer in “Tex,” and Hunter used Brock again when he directed the 1986 film “River’s Edge.”

Bixby coach Joe Babinski played Bixby’s assistant coach in the film. He said he had to make his players throw the “game” in the film. Bulletin board material? “We really have to be acting to let Broken Arrow beat us,” said the coach, whose team had gone 3-0 against Broken Arrow during the previous two seasons.

“Tex” in Oklahoma

Keep an eye out for long-gone Tulsa landmarks like the Camelot Hotel and Bell’s Amusement Park when you watch “Tex.” You can also get a glimpse of what Woodland Hills Mall looked like in the early ‘80s.

Hunter said it was always assumed the film would be shot in the Tulsa area, where the story takes place. Tex and his brother attended Bixby High School. Scenes were shot in Bixby and Broken Arrow.

“We had all our locations selected, and then a tornado ripped through everything we’d chosen and we had to get all new locations,” Hunter said.

A Tribune story in May of 1981 said security officer Bill Stallings was on set (in a barn) one night when a couple of tornadoes passed, one to his left and one to his right.

Wicked weather wasn’t limited to twisters. Mother Nature turned the heat on the year that “Tex” was filmed.

“We were shooting inside a boiling hot warehouse in Broken Arrow — over 100 degrees — everybody pouring down sweat,” Hunter said. “I had to put my foot down, even as a first-time director. I wrapped after half a day. The next day there were (air conditioning) tubes everywhere on the set blowing in cold air.”

A Tulsa World story said the shooting schedule called for Dillon to return to his rural home and discover that the heat had been turned off. Clad in winter apparel, he was supposed to be shivering in the cold, but perspiration had to be wiped away between takes.

Heat was also a factor when scenes from a basketball game were filmed at Broken Arrow High School’s packed-with-extras gym. The scenes were shot during the day with temperatures in triple digits inside the gym. Jay Bittle, a Bixby basketball player, said it was “beyond hot.”

“Ain’t nobody asking for a match,” Jack Eberhart, property master for Walt Disney productions, told the Tulsa Tribune as he looked for ice for cups of Pepsi he carried.

Dennis Powers of Tulsa stuck around with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, Staci, never mind that a woman next to him fainted from the heat.

“I figured that there were people willing to faint for this, so I’ll stay,” he said.

Asked for recollections of shooting, Hunter said he remembers the tracking shot where Tex storms down the road and Mace and Jamie catch up with him. “We did it off the back of a truck over three nights shooting at ‘magic hour.’ And the scene where Tex goes to get Rowdy only to find him with a new owner, a young girl who has given the horse a new life that he had to recognize, with Pino Donaggio’s music, that still gets to me.”

New territory

“Tex” boldly went where Disney had never gone before — a PG (parental guidance suggested) rating.

“This film is a departure for Disney,” camera operator Jack Green told the Tribune. “Susan Hinton’s books deal with teens and their problems — honestly. It’s not the kind where problems are glossed over and Fred MacMurray plays the father.”

Hunter said he had forgotten “Tex” was Disney’s first PG film.

“Disney actually didn’t put its name on it — just a Buena Vista banner,” he said. “Who’d have thought a picture like ‘Tex’ could inspire any controversy at all?”

In hindsight, “Tex” is pretty tame. Academy Award-winning Oklahoma actor Ben Johnson was in the film. He initially turned down his Oscar-winning role in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show” because too many curse words were in the script. He revised his lines and accepted the part.

When interviewed by the Tribune about “Tex,” Johnson said, “This is the first Disney film made that’s a little off color. I’m not sure how it’s going to be accepted. It’s a decent script, but it’s different from what you’d usually expect from Disney. Yeah, it bothers me a bit that Disney is doing this.”

“I’ve heard lately that Ben Johnson had more misgivings about the film than he let on,” Hunter said. “I’m glad he said it was a decent script. He was a bit guarded, I guess, but very professional and nice — a voice of authority from another generation. If he ever ‘went up’ on a line, he’d say, ‘Don’t worry, Tim, we’ll get her — as long as Walt’s nickel holds out,’ or ... ‘I’d rather ride a horse a thousand miles than say one line of dialogue.’ God bless him. I watch him in ‘Rio Grande’ and ‘She Wore A Yellow Ribbon’ pretty much all the time. We screened a print of ‘Rio Grande’ for the crew in the Bixby hotel parking lot in his honor.”

Disney VP Tom Wilhite attended the “Tex” premiere in Tulsa and said it was an important movie since it was the first realistic film about growing up the studio had done.

“Tom Wilhite, whose reign at Disney was brief but significant, had a mandate to bring Disney more into the real world,” Hunter said. “Tom green-lighted it, with a nod from Disney’s son-in-law Ron Miller, who finally took a back seat at the studio after a series of flops.”

Hunter said “Tex” snuck in under the radar at Disney since execs were more preoccupied with a big-budget sci-fi film, “Tron,” which was shooting at the same time. “Tron” was released three weeks before “Tex.”

Lasting treasure

Prior to “Tex,” Hinton was warned she might be asked to “disappear” when a film company bought the rights to one of her books. The opposite happened.

“Tim Hunter came to Tulsa to scout locations,” she said. “I knew we were going to be friends within moments of meeting him, and we still are best friends 40 years later. He let me sit in on everything — wardrobe, rehearsals, filming, watching the dailies. It was a crash course in movie-making.”

Hunter said meeting Hinton and being her pal for all these years has been the lasting treasure of “Tex” — “and doing the picture with Matt, who turned 17 on the set, Jim Metzler and the great cast.”

Hunter was asked how he feels about “Tex” now. What does he like about it?

“It was a beautiful story,” he said. “The script was totally faithful to the book, though I think Charlie and I came up with (spoiler alert!) the device of Tex filling out Mace’s college application in secret to give the picture a bigger ending. Audiences ate it up.”

Hinton loved the end result.

“’Tex’ is very close to the book, it certainly captures the spirit of the book, and the casting was great,” she said.

“I made three of the best friends of my life on that movie: Tim Hunter, the director; Tim Zinnemann, the line producer; and Matt Dillon. My beautiful horse was in his prime, I played the typing teacher and managed to hit my marks and say my lines. It was fun from beginning to end — and a very good movie.”

