'Stillwater' writer-director shares how film starring Matt Damon got its Oklahoma soul

“I would just be emailing them all the time, asking questions,” McCarthy said. “And when I dropped in, those guys would set up other interviews or drive me around to rigs or other places I might want to see. They would invite me over to talk to their families and friends. It was a really interesting part of the work. Truthfully, it’s one of my favorite parts of the process, the filmmaking, that part of the writing and the research and getting to kind of know other cultures and drop into other cultures and learn about them and listen to them and their stories. I don’t know why. I love it.”

Production notes for the film said McCarthy and Damon traveled to Oklahoma together for three days “sitting with roughnecks and figuring out how to make it real.”

Said Damon: “We were really lucky to get the access that we got. People were very honest with Tom and me throughout the course of the research. Tom collected a lot of stories, which he then baked into Bill’s backstory.”

The “really cool” thing about McCarthy’s Oklahoma experiences? He said he was going “heavily” to Oklahoma at a time when there was heightened division in the country. And?