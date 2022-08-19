Still boldly going: After Nichelle Nichols' death, longtime friend from Tulsa carries legacy forward

Nichelle Nichols died last month. Her life will, with help from a Tulsan, continue to make an impact.

Nichols rose to fame as Lt. Uhura in the original “Star Trek” series in the 1960s. She transitioned from United Federation of Planets to NASA in the decade that followed.

In 1977, NASA was struggling to recruit scientists, engineers and astronauts for its new space shuttle program. Nichols stepped up to issue this challenge: “Where are my people?”

With NASA’s backing, Nichols became the face of a national PR blitz and was instrumental in recruiting women and minorities to an agency that previously had the look of a good old boys club. There were 8,000 total applicants for the first class following Nichols’ involvement and, of those applicants, more than 1,500 were women and more than 1,000 were minority candidates. Previously, there was almost no female or minority representation.

For a deep dive, check out a 2019 documentary (“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA“) about the initiative. It’s available on streaming services.

Among people interviewed for the documentary was longtime friend Dr. Kerry Mark Joels of Tulsa, who said this about Nichols: “She changed the space program forever.”

Joels is board president of the Total Learning Research Institute, a Tulsa-based nonprofit dedicated to STEM. He said he is working on ideas to commemorate Nichols’ impact on society and the space program and to inspire the next generation of women and minorities to reach for the stars. He and documentary producer David Teek are working with Florida A&M on a variety of projects in that regard.

Though Joels cherished being Nichols’ friend, he was never in awe of Nichols’ acting fame because he grew up around the business in New York. His parents were actors, and he was a child actor who once voiced a character in the animated series “The Space Explorers.”

One Sunday after church, when Joels was 9, the family decided to go see Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” at the Academy of Music. The theater was closed for renovations, so they walked to Gramercy Theater to see what was playing there.

Joels, eager to see “Fantasia,” instead saw “Oklahoma!”

“I fell absolutely in love with the musical,” he said. “The only thing I wanted for my 10th birthday was the cast album, and I wore it out.”

Joels became an Oklahoman in the fall of 1970 when he was hired at Oklahoma State University as part of a NASA endeavor. He earned his doctorate there and met a cute blonde from Midwest City who became his wife. They moved to California, where he worked at the NASA Ames Research Center. One of the first places Nichols visited during her NASA recruitment mission was the research center. Why? “Nichelle was determined not to be just a pretty face and to actually be able to speak to potential astronaut candidates in depth about what NASA is and what it does,” Joels said.

Joels was asked to show Nichols around the research center. A co-worker, David Wilson, was devastated because he got assigned to escort a group of fifth-graders around the center that day, which meant he wouldn’t get to meet the “Star Trek” actress. Joels shared that info with Nichols. While they were in a car, they spotted Wilson and the fifth-graders, and Nichols said, “Stop the car.”

Nichols asked Joels for the co-worker’s name, ran over to throw her arms around him and said, “David! I couldn’t leave without seeing you.” Joels said Wilson was thunderstruck by the encounter.

“That’s how I knew the kind of person Nichelle was,” Joels said. “Her attention to detail and her sense of being present for people was just incredible.”

Joels subsequently arranged for Nichols to fly the Kuiper Airborne Observatory the night water vapor was discovered for the first time in Saturn’s atmosphere. A meteor was seen on one of the spotter telescopes. The crew and astronomers were buttoned-down, businesslike types, said Joels, but one of them remarked “I think we just detected a Klingon ship.” Nichols responded with “hailing frequencies are open, captain.” The crew went wild.

Nichols stayed at Joels’ home before departing on that trip, and they forged a friendship. Later, needing a break, Nichols spent a weekend with her sister chilling at Joels’ home.

A couple of months after that, Nichols called Joels and asked for help. NASA wanted a final report from her on the recruitment efforts, pronto. Joels hopped a flight and went to her home in Hollywood Hills, where they worked for hours on the report and finished about 2 a.m.

“After that, we were kind of family,” he said.

In 2001, Joels’ daughter was a student at OSU and Nichols was a convention guest in Tulsa. Joels made dinner arrangements for himself, Nichols and his family. Joels’ daughter was dispatched to the convention to seek out Nichols and ask where to pick her up after the show. Gaining access to her proved problematic. Eventually, Nichols was alerted to the situation and said “They are family.”

Joels moved from Washington, D.C., to Tulsa 20 years ago. His parents were in a nursing home in Guthrie at the time, his wife’s family was in Oklahoma and his daughter was finishing school at OSU.

Joels founded Total Learning Research Institute in 1989. Joels is staying put (he’s the Route 66 Alliance’s chief creative officer), but the virtual institute’s operations are moving to Florida A&M, which he said is one of the lead research institutions in the HBCU. It will be rebranded as the Total Learning Research Initiative and will be headquartered at the university’s center for STEM excellence.

“Our mission will be to develop more women and minorities in space,” Joels said. “I take this very seriously. And not just because of Nichelle, but it’s something that has been a core value of mine throughout my career. Obviously, that was one of the things that Nichelle and I resonated on was her basically changing the space program fundamentally by making it diverse.”

Before relocating to Tulsa, Joels worked at the Smithsonian and was the founding director of the education division of the National Air and Space Museum. He came up with a successful strategy to attract more minority visitors.

Nichols continued to visit Joels while he lived on the East Coast. They had dinner at a seafood restaurant and attracted gawker attention.

“Across the bar, we could see about four or five guys looking over and talking and looking over and talking,” Joels said. “One of them very tentatively walked all the way around the bar and comes up between Nichelle and my wife. And he looks at Nichelle and says, ‘Excuse me. I don’t want to interrupt you, but we just want to make sure you are who we think you are.”

Nichols smiled and said, “Yes, I probably am.”

Then the curious fellow turned to Joels’ wife, a platinum blond, and said, “And you’re Sally Struthers?”

“My wife was flustered,” Joels said. “Nichelle said, ‘Oh, Sally. You can tell them,’ without missing a beat. She was just, as I said, always present, always concerned, always aware. She was just an amazing person.”

Joels said his daughter traveled from Oklahoma City to Tulsa so they could have a family remembrance for Nichols after her death: “People have been reaching out with condolences, and it’s been wonderful as we shared the many stories and times we had together.”

