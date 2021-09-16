Sources: Filming wraps on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Multiple sources indicate that shooting in Oklahoma has wrapped on Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a motion picture project that brought Academy Award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro here for filming.

Principal photography on “Killers of the Flower Moon” began in April, according to an announcement that month by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) and Apple Original Films.

In months since, scenes were shot primarily in Pawhuska, which was remade to resemble the Fairfax, Oklahoma, of 100 years ago, but shooting also took place at other locales, including Fairfax and Tulsa.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name about the serial murder of the oil-rich Osage in 1920s Oklahoma.

“To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people,” Scorsese said in a news release when shooting began.