Shot in Tulsa, 'Alejandro' movie ready for unveiling

Even though I was trained as a geologist and worked mostly as an engineer, it has been my passion to create a platform for other talented people to thrive. Also, I want to tell more stories to different audiences to educate us on stagnated views about Tulsa by many others outside of Tulsa, thus correcting some social problems and changing perception. For example, the comments and views of many people about Tulsa, Oklahoma, outside of Tulsa were not correct and not the reality on ground. So, filmmaking can go a long way in correcting such impression.

How did you know film was the right industry for you?

Well, it worth trying than not trying at all. Of course, with the help of Tulsa people, it will be the right industry for me ... ultimately, I am contributing my own quota to the betterment of the city. I acquired perseverance and strength from the joy that I am helping the society I live in, in my little way, creating a platform for other younger talented people to thrive and promulgating Tulsa (culture and art) to the world.

Tell us about your experience filming in Tulsa.