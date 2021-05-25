Shot in Tulsa, 'Alejandro' movie ready for unveiling

The filmed-in-Tulsa movie “Alejandro” will premiere Friday, May 28 at Circle Cinema and Eton Square 6 Cinema.
Inspired by “real life” events, the film is about a wrongly accused, poor Mexican man (he struggles to provide for his family) who is wrongly accused of murder. A Black lawyer defends Alejandro pro bono, and the case teaches the lawyer, Lucas, a lesson he never expected.
The movie captures stories of many wrongfully accused innocent people around the world, and it is hoped the film will stir discussion that can help improve the criminal justice system.
“Alejandro” was filmed in 2020 at locations in Tulsa County, including downtown Tulsa and Owasso, and Rogers County, including Claremore. Press materials for the film said about 250 Oklahoma-based individuals took part in the making of the film.
Directed by Emmanuel Ndejito, “Alejandro” is coming to Circle Cinema as part of the nonprofit theater’s Reel Indie series. A 2 p.m. May 28 screening will be followed by a sold-out premiere at 7 p.m. May 28. Additional screenings will be available every day through Thursday, June 3. Each screening will include a special video introduction from writer, producer and actor Sam Ojo about his journey as a filmmaker and why it was important to him that "Alejandro" be made in Tulsa with local cast and crew. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org.
“With such strong ties to Tulsa, 'Alejandro' is a perfect Reel Indie film,” said Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema programmer. “The program is a great way for audiences to support local film, as 50% of all ticket proceeds will go directly to the filmmaker.”
Here’s an excerpt of a Q&A with Ojo that was distributed to media:
Tell us about yourself and how you came to live in Tulsa.
My name is Sam Ojo. I was born in a city well known for art and culture in Nigeria. This city is a major dyeing center and a UNESCO World Heritage. My father was a renowned photographer in the '70s, and there were numerous known dramatists in the city. Acting skill mostly became a basic natural talent for many children growing up in the city around the late '70s and early '80s. Growing up, I participated in numerous theatrical plays and joined theater groups in all my education, elementary, secondary and universities. I had acted and produced several short films and few Christian feature films.
Moving to Tulsa was both out of providence and work of God. After living/working in Utah for several years, I went through family challenges and decided to secure a job outside of Utah, and got a position with a company in Tulsa, so I moved, and it has been my home for almost six years.
How did you choose a career in film?
Even though I was trained as a geologist and worked mostly as an engineer, it has been my passion to create a platform for other talented people to thrive. Also, I want to tell more stories to different audiences to educate us on stagnated views about Tulsa by many others outside of Tulsa, thus correcting some social problems and changing perception. For example, the comments and views of many people about Tulsa, Oklahoma, outside of Tulsa were not correct and not the reality on ground. So, filmmaking can go a long way in correcting such impression.
How did you know film was the right industry for you?
Well, it worth trying than not trying at all. Of course, with the help of Tulsa people, it will be the right industry for me ... ultimately, I am contributing my own quota to the betterment of the city. I acquired perseverance and strength from the joy that I am helping the society I live in, in my little way, creating a platform for other younger talented people to thrive and promulgating Tulsa (culture and art) to the world.
Tell us about your experience filming in Tulsa.
It was a great experience filming here in Tulsa. ... Many people from all walks of life rallied round this project to ensure its success. I do not take their help for granted. ... I am particularly grateful to (the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office) for coming to our rescue on numerous occasions and, in so many ways, guiding and ensuring that this movie was a success.
Do you have any other upcoming projects in Tulsa?
Yes. My team and I have already started conceptualizing other meaningful educative projects.
We have a few stories, but the one with the highest consideration will be a story around the “Center of the Universe.” We want our movies to promote Tulsa. We want people to come here, lodge in our hotels and spend money here to experience this “Center of the Universe” in Tulsa. We want big companies to move their headquarters to Tulsa, employ our people and remit taxes to the coffer of the city and state.
We cannot do this alone. We need extraordinary support. We want partnership with local companies and governments. We need funding. And we want people to keep telling their friends to support us and support Tulsa filmmakers. We hope that “Alejandro” will be a success locally which can be a platform for us to make more projects and we can channel more funds into our next project.