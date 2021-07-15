Shot-in-Oklahoma FX series 'Reservation Dogs' set for Aug. 9 debut

Early reports from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office estimate season one of the series had an impact of over $10 million spent directly in-state with the creation of over 800 local career opportunities. Additionally, the series features Oklahoma music artists whose songs are featured throughout the season, including Samantha Crain, Jacob Tovar, Broncho, Labrys and Lee Hazelwood.

“Oklahoma has been aggressively working to bring television production to the state, and we are honored to have been able to work with FX/Disney to host the production of ‘Reservation Dogs,’” Oklahoma Film + Music Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said. “The impact of this series on Oklahoma’s film workforce and local communities has been tremendous, and we are incredibly proud of homegrown talents like Sterlin Harjo who have helped champion opportunities like this for our state.”

The pilot episode recently premiered at New York City’s prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, where it was lauded for its sharp writing, and authentic portrayal of Indigenous cultures.