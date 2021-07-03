Shot-in-Oklahoma film 'Stillwater' among summer movie offerings in 2021

Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman of Wolverine fame puts away the claws to join Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton in an action thriller. His character, described as a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping clients access lost memories.

Aug. 27

Candyman

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand. The Candyman is summoned by those who dare to repeat his name five times into a mirror. Tony Todd starred in the original “Candyman” film in 1992. He’s back for what is being called a sequel to the first movie (even though there have been two films in the franchise since). Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele is on board for this visit from the Candyman.

Sept. 3

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Comics characters created in the 1960s have been busting the box office. Here comes a Marvel character who debuted in the 1970s, when, of course, everybody was kung fu fighting.